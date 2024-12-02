Dun & Bradstreet and IBM launch GenAI procurement tool

Dun & Bradstreet and IBM have collaborated to create a generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) assistant for procurement teams, saying the tool will help users to make faster data-driven decisions, mitigate risks, and drive efficiencies across their supplier networks.

The “D&B Ask Procurement” product works by synthesizing vast datasets and providing intelligent recommendations, according to Dun & Bradstreet, which calls itself a provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

It was built with IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx.ai technology with support from IBM Consulting, and connects to Dun & Bradstreet’s business risk, financial, and firmographic data and insights. It then uses a conversational chat interface to provide advanced reasoning capabilities and autonomous decision making, helping teams to query critical supplier insights, expedite analysis and reporting, and identify suppliers for engagement, the partners said.

“One key point of entry for Gen AI adoption is AI assistants, and together IBM and Dun & Bradstreet are collaborating to bring clients new innovations within the procurement domain,” Parul Mishra, Vice President of Product Management, Digital Labor at IBM, said in a release. “With D&B Ask Procurement, an AI assistant built on the foundation of watsonx Orchestrate, users can seamlessly complete tasks and automate complex processes with natural language, helping drive efficiency, cost-savings and higher productivity.”