DOT delivers $580 million to boost port infrastructure

Funds will enhance the flow of goods, bolster supply chain resilience, and address environmental impacts on port communities, MARAD says.

freight at a sea port
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 15, 2024
Leaders at American ports are cheering the latest round of federal infrastructure funding announced today, which will bring almost $580 million in Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) awards, funding 31 projects in 15 states and one territory.

The money was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT)’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).

“Modernizing America’s port infrastructure is essential to strengthening the multimodal network that supports our nation's supply chain,” Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips said in a release. “Approximately 2.3 billion short tons of goods move through U.S. waterways each year, and the benefits of developing port infrastructure extend far beyond the maritime sector. This funding enhances the flow and capacity of goods moved, bolstering supply chain resilience across all transportation modes, and addressing the environmental and health impacts on port communities.”

Even as the new awardees begin the necessary paperwork, industry group the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said it continues to urge Congress to continue funding PIDP at the full authorized amount and get shovels in the ground faster by passing the bipartisan Permitting Optimization for Responsible Transportation (PORT) Act, which slashes red tape, streamlines outdated permitting, and makes the process more efficient and predictable.

"Our nation's ports sincerely thank our bipartisan Congressional leaders, as well as the USDOT for making these critical awards possible," Cary Davis, AAPA President and CEO, said in a release. "Now comes the hard part. AAPA ports will continue working closely with our Federal Government partners to get the money deployed and shovels in the ground as soon as possible so we can complete these port infrastructure upgrades and realize the benefits to our nation's supply chain and people faster."

