Video

DexoryView: The AI-Powered Warehouse Intelligence Platform With Autonomous Stock-Scanning Robots
Videos

DexoryView: The AI-Powered Warehouse Intelligence Platform With Autonomous Stock-Scanning Robots

Duration: 0:07:58

Release Date: May 17, 2024

DexoryView is a powerful warehouse intelligence platform that transforms your operations by delivering unparalleled efficiency, cost reduction, and resilience through real-time inventory visibility. By combining stock-scanning robots with advanced AI-powered analytics, DexoryView provides precise, data-driven insights that enable faster order fulfilment, optimal resource utilisation, and increased revenue.

How it works

  1. 24/7 data collection: Dexory’s fully autonomous robots navigate your warehouse safely, tracking inventory, capturing assets, and monitoring environmental data. Collect over 10,000 locations per hour to maintain an up-to-the-minute view of your inventory.
  2. 99.9% accuracy: The data collected is instantly cross-referenced with your existing systems and integrated into an intuitive digital twin, allowing you to immediately detect and address discrepancies.
  3. Full visibility for optimisation: With the platform’s analytics, you can quickly identify bottlenecks, increase productivity, and forecast demand, stock levels, and capacity with precision.

Real-time Inventory visibility and actionable insights

DexoryView provides a seamless way to improve inventory control through optimised warehouse space and staff utilisation. With the fastest data capture on the market, it delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights that help reduce financial waste and drive smarter operational decisions.

Detailed capabilities

  1. Real-time data capture and analysis: Scanning up to 15,000 locations per hour, the solution autonomously collects and analyses data continuously, utilising advanced sensors and AI to maintain an accurate and up-to-date warehouse profile.
  2. Improved stock accuracy: Shift from manual cycle counts to continuous monitoring, reducing misplacement errors to zero and ensuring the right stock is always in the right place at the right time.
  3. Bulk location cycle counting: Enhance frequency and accuracy in block stack storage while reducing manual checks. DexoryView helps minimise stock loss, unfulfilled orders, inefficiencies, and waste through daily monitoring and issue resolution.
  4. Pick face analysis: DexoryView identifies stock discrepancies in high-impact picking locations, allowing for fast corrections and ensuring products are shipped accurately and on time. Focus on key areas to reduce compounding errors site-wide.
  5. Space optimisation: DexoryView visualises your location volumetric fill, helping you optimise storage by identifying the ideal sizing for products and locations. The platform highlights location consolidation opportunities, freeing up valuable space and enhancing capacity.

Flexible subscription model for rapid deployment

DexoryView’s subscription-based model enables swift deployment, providing insights and revealing lost stock within days, all without a capex investment. Key benefits include:

  1. Quick setup in just 2 weeks: DexoryView is operational within two weeks, delivering value almost immediately.
  2. All-inclusive subscription: A full-stack solution with no upfront costs, offering flexibility and convenience.
  3. Effortless implementation: DexoryView requires no complex integrations, infrastructure changes, or workflow disruptions, making it easy to adopt and integrate into existing processes.

With DexoryView, unlock your warehouse’s full potential and achieve accurate, continuous insights that empower your team, minimise stock discrepancies, and ensure smooth, optimised operations.

Book your demo today: www.dexory.com/demo

