Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Descartes: businesses say top concern is tariff hikes

Survey finds industry’s top concern is the potential for Trump administration to apply rising tariffs and trade barriers.

chart of business concerns from descartes
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 02, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Business leaders at companies of every size say that rising tariffs and trade barriers are the most significant global trade challenge facing logistics and supply chain leaders today, according to a survey from supply chain software provider Descartes.

Specifically, 48% of respondents identified rising tariffs and trade barriers as their top concern, followed by supply chain disruptions at 45% and geopolitical instability at 41%. Moreover, tariffs and trade barriers ranked as the priority issue regardless of company size, as respondents at companies with less than 250 employees, 251-500, 501-1,000, 1,001-50,000 and 50,000+ employees all cited it as the most significant issue they are currently facing.

“Evolving tariffs and trade policies are one of a number of complex issues requiring organizations to build more resilience into their supply chains through compliance, technology and strategic planning,” Jackson Wood, Director, Industry Strategy at Descartes, said in a release. “With the potential for the incoming U.S. administration to impose new and additional tariffs on a wide variety of goods and countries of origin, U.S. importers may need to significantly re-engineer their sourcing strategies to mitigate potentially higher costs.”

The data comes from the “2024 Supply Chain Intelligence Report: Escalating Challenges for Global Supply Chain Leaders” survey, which was conducted by Descartes and SAPIO Research and surveyed 978 supply chain intelligence leaders in trading nations across Europe, North and South America, and Asia-Pacific.

In other results, the research found that:

  • 62% of respondents expect large-scale supply chain disruptions to become more frequent
  • 48% rank rising tariffs and trade barriers as their top international trade challenge
  • 41% cite geopolitical instability as a major concern for their operations
  • 40% identify ESG compliance as a critical priority for long-term growth in global trade
ArticleRegulation/GovernmentEditorialTransportationOther ServicesSC Services
descartes systems groupglobal trade
ArticleRegulation/GovernmentEditorialTransportationOther ServicesSC Services
descartes systems groupglobal trade

The Latest

GenAI procurement tool screenshot
Article

Dun & Bradstreet and IBM launch GenAI procurement tool

maersk dual fuel containership
Article

Maersk orders 20 dual-fuel container vessels

worldacs chart of worlds busiest freight airports
Air Cargo

WorldACD: Air cargo growth spiked in Asia Pacific for October

trucks in a freight lot
Article

Startup gets $16 million to fund its AI tool for freight brokers

More Stories

chart of shipping business conditions

Shippers Conditions index reached high-point in September

A measure of business conditions for shippers improved in September due to lower fuel costs, looser trucking capacity, and lower freight rates, but the freight transportation forecasting firm FTR still expects readings to be weaker and closer to neutral through its two-year forecast period.

Bloomington, Indiana-based FTR is maintaining its stance that trucking conditions will improve, even though its Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) improved in September to 4.6 from a 2.9 reading in August, reaching its strongest level of the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of port of oakland container traffic

Port of Oakland import volume approaches pre-pandemic level

The Port of Oakland’s container volume continued its growth in the fourth quarter, as total container volume rose 10% over the same period in 2023, and loaded imports grew for the 12th straight month, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Specifically, loaded import volume rose 11.2% in October 2024, compared to October 2023, as port operators processed 81,498 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), versus 73,281 TEUs in 2023, the port said today.

Keep ReadingShow less
office workers using GenAI

Companies feel growing pressure to invest in GenAI

In a rush to remain competitive, companies are seeking new ways to apply generative AI, expanding it from typical text-based applications to new uses in images, audio, video, and data, according to a report from the research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

A growing number of organizations are identifying ways to use GenAI to streamline their operations and accelerate innovation, using that new automation and efficiency to cut costs, carry out tasks faster and more accurately, and foster the creation of new products and services for additional revenue streams. That was the conclusion from ISG’s “2024 ISG Provider Lens global Generative AI Services” report.

Keep ReadingShow less
port of oakland port improvement plans

Port of Oakland to modernize wharves with $50 million grant

The Port of Oakland has been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to modernize wharves and terminal infrastructure at its Outer Harbor facility, the port said today.

Those upgrades would enable the Outer Harbor to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs), which are now a regular part of the shipping fleet calling on West Coast ports. Each of these ships has a handling capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs (20-foot containers) but are currently restricted at portions of Oakland’s Outer Harbor by aging wharves which were originally designed for smaller ships.

Keep ReadingShow less
screen shot of onerail tech

OneRail raises $42 million backing for fulfillment orchestration tech

The Florida logistics technology startup OneRail has raised $42 million in venture backing to lift the fulfillment software company its next level of growth, the company said today.

The “series C” round was led by Los Angeles-based Aliment Capital, with additional participation from new investors eGateway Capital and Florida Opportunity Fund, as well as current investors Arsenal Growth Equity, Piva Capital, Bullpen Capital, Las Olas Venture Capital, Chicago Ventures, Gaingels and Mana Ventures. According to OneRail, the funding comes amidst a challenging funding environment where venture capital funding in the logistics sector has seen a 90% decline over the past two years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.