Container line ONE shows off portable shore power unit

AMP container reduces port emissions by allowing visiting ships to plug into land-based electricity.

ONE containership with charging unit
By DC Velocity StaffDec 09, 2024
Ocean Network Express (ONE), the Singapore-based liner shipping company, last week demonstrated a portable container that allows visiting ships to reduce emissions while in port by plugging into land-based electricity instead of idling their internal combustion engines.

ONE commissioned its Alternative Marine Power (AMP) container at Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG)’s terminal in China on December 4.

ONE has deployed similar devices for nearly a decade on the U.S. West Coast, but the trial marked the first time a vessel at a Chinese port used shore power through Lift-on/Lift-off operations of an AMP container, a proven approach to boosting cold ironing and reducing emissions while in port, ONE said.

“One approach to reduce carbon footprint is through shore power usage,” ONE Global Chief Officer, Hiroki Tsujii, said in a release. “Today we will introduce the utilization of a containerized AMP unit to support further reduction. The use of an AMP unit is a familiar and effective approach within this industry. To be successful, close cooperation among various concerned parties is necessary. We believe this will contribute to carbon footprint reduction in a practical and expedited way, and we hope it is a good symbol of collaboration among relevant parties.”

ONE provides container shipping services to over 120 countries through its fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. The company says it is committed to exploring innovative solutions to reduce its environmental impact, support the adoption of sustainable port operations, and contribute to a greener future for all.

