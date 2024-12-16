Skip to content
Construction underway on $9 billion of warehouse space in U.S.

Amazon is building nearly 25% of that total.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 16, 2024
In response to booming e-commerce volumes, investors are currently building $9 billion worth of warehousing and distribution projects under construction in the U.S., with nearly 25% of the activity attributed to one company alone—Amazon.

The measure comes from a report by the Texas-based market analyst firm Industrial Info Resources (IIR), which said that Amazon is responsible for $2 billion in warehousing and distribution projects across the U.S., buoyed by the buildout of fulfillment centers--facilities that help process orders and ship products directly to end customers, ensuring deliveries of online goods from retailers to buyers.

That investment is inspired by U.S. Census Bureau data showing $300.1 billion in a preliminary estimate of U.S. retail e-commerce sales for third-quarter 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation but not for price changes, compared to $287.5 million in the first quarter, and an increase of 7.4% compared with third-quarter 2023. In addition, e-commerce sales accounted for 16.2% of total retail sales in the third quarter of this year, the report said.

