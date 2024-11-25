Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Concordia Damen launches next-gen offshore wind vessels

The 550-foot Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon can carry wind turbine blades of growing size.

ship for carrying wind turbine blades
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffNov 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The Dutch ship building company Concordia Damen has worked with four partner firms to build two specialized vessels that will serve the offshore wind industry by transporting large, and ever growing, wind turbine components, the company said today.

The first ship, Rotra Horizon, launched yesterday at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard, and its sister ship, Rotra Futura, is expected to be delivered to client Amasus in 2025. The project involved a five-way collaboration between Concordia Damen and Amasus, deugro Danmark, Siemens Gamesa, and DEKC Maritime.

The design of the 550-foot Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon builds on the previous vessels Rotra Mare and Rotra Vente, which were also developed by Concordia Damen, and have been operating since 2016. However, the new vessels are equipped for the latest generation of wind turbine components, which are becoming larger and heavier. They can handle that increased load with a Roll-On/Roll-Off (RO/RO) design, specialized ramps, and three Liebherr cranes, allowing turbine blades to be stowed in three tiers, providing greater flexibility in loading methods and cargo configurations.

“For the Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon, we, along with our partners, have focused extensively on energy savings and an environmentally friendly design,” Concordia Damen Managing Director Chris Kornet said in a release. “The aerodynamic and hydro-optimized hull design, combined with a special low-resistance coating, contributes to lower fuel consumption. Furthermore, the vessels are equipped with an advanced Wärtsilä main engine, which consumes 15 percent less fuel and has a smaller CO₂ emission footprint than current standards.”

ArticleEditorialTransportationMaritime & OceanOther ServicesSC Services
ArticleEditorialTransportationMaritime & OceanOther ServicesSC Services

The Latest

cowan truck fleet
Article

Schneider to acquire Cowan Systems for $390 million

person operating remote control forklifts
Internal Movement

DB Schenker operates remote-controlled forklifts

drawing of person using AI
Article

Amazon invests another $4 billion in AI-maker Anthropic

map of Roadrunner freight routes
Trucking

Roadrunner CEO and partner buy ownership stake in company

More Stories

chart of port of oakland container traffic

Port of Oakland import volume approaches pre-pandemic level

The Port of Oakland’s container volume continued its growth in the fourth quarter, as total container volume rose 10% over the same period in 2023, and loaded imports grew for the 12th straight month, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Specifically, loaded import volume rose 11.2% in October 2024, compared to October 2023, as port operators processed 81,498 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), versus 73,281 TEUs in 2023, the port said today.

Keep ReadingShow less
office workers using GenAI

Companies feel growing pressure to invest in GenAI

In a rush to remain competitive, companies are seeking new ways to apply generative AI, expanding it from typical text-based applications to new uses in images, audio, video, and data, according to a report from the research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

A growing number of organizations are identifying ways to use GenAI to streamline their operations and accelerate innovation, using that new automation and efficiency to cut costs, carry out tasks faster and more accurately, and foster the creation of new products and services for additional revenue streams. That was the conclusion from ISG’s “2024 ISG Provider Lens global Generative AI Services” report.

Keep ReadingShow less
port of oakland port improvement plans

Port of Oakland to modernize wharves with $50 million grant

The Port of Oakland has been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to modernize wharves and terminal infrastructure at its Outer Harbor facility, the port said today.

Those upgrades would enable the Outer Harbor to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs), which are now a regular part of the shipping fleet calling on West Coast ports. Each of these ships has a handling capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs (20-foot containers) but are currently restricted at portions of Oakland’s Outer Harbor by aging wharves which were originally designed for smaller ships.

Keep ReadingShow less
screen display of GPS fleet tracking

Commercial fleets drawn to GPS fleet tracking, in-cab video

Commercial fleet operators are steadily increasing their use of GPS fleet tracking, in-cab video solutions, and predictive analytics, driven by rising costs, evolving regulations, and competitive pressures, according to an industry report from Verizon Connect.

Those conclusions come from the company’s fifth annual “Fleet Technology Trends Report,” conducted in partnership with Bobit Business Media, and based on responses from 543 fleet management professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklifts working in a warehouse

Averitt tracks three hurdles for international trade in 2025

Businesses engaged in international trade face three major supply chain hurdles as they head into 2025: the disruptions caused by Chinese New Year (CNY), the looming threat of potential tariffs on foreign-made products that could be imposed by the incoming Trump Administration, and the unresolved contract negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), according to an analysis from trucking and logistics provider Averitt.

Each of those factors could lead to significant shipping delays, production slowdowns, and increased costs, Averitt said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.