Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

CMA CGM funds warehouse for food aid groups

Company’s charitable foundation will equip the 55,000-square foot French facility and cover half its operating costs.

warehouse filled with pallets and racks
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 06, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

French freight anad logistics giant CMA CGM has opened a “Solidarity Warehouse” to support food aid organizations and meal distribution centers and will pay for much of the project through its charitable CMA CGM Foundation, the company said today.

Located in the company’s headquarters city of Marseille, the facility offers 54,000 square feet of storage space with the capacity to handle 3,200 tons of food. It also offers 5,400 square feet of office space, and 3,800 square feet of cold storage chambers that can accommodate 300 pallets of fresh and frozen products.

It will function as a shared space for five organizations: Restos du Cœur, the French Red Cross, Secours Populaire, ANDES, and Secours Catholique. While maintaining their unique missions, those organizations can pool their efforts to deliver more effective aid, particularly in the realm of food assistance, the company said.

CMA CGM’s Foundation will cover the full cost of equipping the warehouse and 50% of its annual operating costs. The partner organizations contribute 20%, based on the space they occupy, while the remaining 30% is funded by the State (via the Prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône), the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, and the City of Marseille, through subsidies provided to the organizations.

"The CMA CGM Foundation has been working with French food aid organizations for several years. These organizations are currently facing an increase in demand and a lack of resources, particularly for the storage, transport and distribution of food,” Tanya Saadé Zeenny, President of the CMA CGM Foundation, said in a release. “The Solidarity Warehouse will optimize storage space, improve working conditions for volunteers, and make the distribution of food aid more efficient. This is a true social innovation and a significant investment that makes this facility unique in its technology, its relevance and, most importantly, its usefulness."

ArticleLogisticsEditorialWarehousing
cma cgmwarehousing
ArticleLogisticsEditorialWarehousing
cma cgmwarehousing

The Latest

plane hauling air freight cargo
Air Cargo

Global air cargo rates reached 2024 high point in November

shopper returning purchase with smartphone
Article

E-commerce retailers brace for surge in returns

More Stories

screenshot of agentic AI for logistics

HappyRobot lands $15.6 million backing for its agentic AI

San Francisco startup HappyRobot has gained $15.6 million in venture funding for its AI platform that automates the communication needs of freight brokerages and other logistics users such as third-party logistics providers and warehouses.

The “series A” round was led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Y Combinator and strategic industry investors, including RyderVentures. It follows an earlier, previously undisclosed, pre-seed round raised 1.5 years ago, that was backed by Array Ventures and other angel investors.

Keep ReadingShow less
forklift carrying goods through a warehouse

RJW Logistics gains private equity backing

RJW Logistics Group, a logistics solutions provider (LSP) for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has received a “strategic investment” from Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire partners, and now plans to drive future innovations and expand its geographic reach, the Woodridge, Illinois-based company said Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said that CEO Kevin Williamson and other members of RJW management will continue to be “significant investors” in the company, while private equity firm Mason Wells, which invested in RJW in 2019, will maintain a minority investment position.

Keep ReadingShow less
iceberg drawing to illustrate supply chain threats

GEP: six factors could change calm to storm in 2025

The current year is ending on a calm note for the logistics sector, but 2025 is on pace to be an era of rapid transformation, due to six driving forces that will shape procurement and supply chains in coming months, according to a forecast from New Jersey-based supply chain software provider GEP.

"After several years of mitigating inflation, disruption, supply shocks, conflicts, and uncertainty, we are currently in a relative period of calm," John Paitek, vice president, GEP, said in a release. "But it is very much the calm before the coming storm. This report provides procurement and supply chain leaders with a prescriptive guide to weathering the gale force headwinds of protectionism, tariffs, trade wars, regulatory pressures, uncertainty, and the AI revolution that we will face in 2025."

Keep ReadingShow less
supply chain workers counting boxes in warehouse

US Bank tracks top three supply chain impacts for 2025

Freight transportation sector analysts with US Bank say they expect change on the horizon in that market for 2025, due to possible tariffs imposed by a new White House administration, the return of East and Gulf coast port strikes, and expanding freight fraud.

“All three of these merit scrutiny, and that is our promise as we roll into the new year,” the company said in a statement today.

Keep ReadingShow less
maersk dual fuel containership

Maersk orders 20 dual-fuel container vessels

The Danish ocean freight and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed agreements with three shipyards to build a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on either methanol or liquified natural gas.

The move delivers on its August announcement of a fleet renewal plan that will allow the company to proceed on its path to decarbonization, according to a statement from Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.