CMA CGM crowns seven winners in startup awards

The ocean freight carrier and logistics solution provider CMA CGM today announced the winners of its “startup awards” for new companies in the shipping, logistics, and media sectors.
The French company named seven winners from along more than 400 entries and 60 finalist startups. Each winner will receive personalized support from CMA CGM’s startup incubator division, “Zebox,” funding of up to $158,000, and opportunities to work with the CMA CGM Group to accelerate their development.
According to the company, the top startups stood out for the viability of their project, their level of innovation, and their impact and synergy with the CMA CGM Group’s activities. Winners were chosen by a jury including members of CMA CGM Executive Committee, experts from different business sectors, and representatives of venture capital funds (VCs). This was the inaugural version of a planned annual contest, and was organized in partnership with BFM Business, La Tribune, and Zebox.
Award for the maritime sector:
• Sébastien Fiedorow, CEO of Aerleum, is developing groundbreaking technology to produce synthetic fuels from atmospheric CO2.
• Valéry Prunier, CEO of Elonroad, offers an electric charging system via rail for all vehicles and rolling equipment at terminals.
• Michiel Gunsing, founder of GBMS, develops a tool that measures ship motions and calculates all the forces acting on the container stacks, showing this information in real time to the crew.
• Friederike Hesse, co-founder of ZERO44, offer software that enables shipping companies to find the most economically viable compliance strategies for carbon regulations (CII, EU ETS, FuelEU) and to reach carbon zero.
Logistics Awards:
• Rodolphe Vogt, CEO of Okular Logistics, provides smart cameras and AI-powered analytics to automate warehouse operations, ensuring real-time inventory accuracy, reducing costs, and enhancing productivity.
• Bart Gadeyne, CEO of Optioryx, uses AI-driven microservices to fill intelligence gaps in WMS and TMS systems through integrable add-ons, boosting supply chain processes with a focus on dimensioning, picking, and packing.
Media Award:
• Laodis Menard, CEO of Argil, offers the ability to Generate videos with humanlike avatars in 2 minutes
Jury Prize award:
• Charles Cohen, CEO of Bodyguard, provides an AI-powered social monitoring and moderation solution, seamlessly integrating into social networks and platforms of all sizes to safeguard communities and brands from toxic content.