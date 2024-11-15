Videos
Case Study Video: How Associates can Pick Over 500 Units Per Hour
Duration: 0:07:58
Release Date: May 17, 2024
Watch Geekplus RoboShuttle Tote-to-Person system in action in this case study video. Discover how our RoboShuttle system, the industry's tallest mobile robot, is revolutionizing operations in a 3PL e-commerce warehouse. Geekplus Tote-to-Person solution fully leverages the client’s high ceiling to achieve maximum storage density, significantly enhancing the use of vertical space. It has also improved picking efficiency to more than 500 units per hour per associate, taking productivity to new levels. See the results for yourself in this video!