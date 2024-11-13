Canada shuts down port strike as backlogs grow

Canadian government regulators have stepped in to end port strikes on both the country’s East and West coasts, with Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon forcing the reopening of shipping facilities by ordering the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to mandate binding arbitration, according to published reports.
In taking that step, the Canadian government cited growing economic damage and the potential for driving away trading partners if operations remained stopped at major ports like Vancouver and Montreal.
Following that move, port operations expected to resume soon, and mechanics have already been dispatched to service equipment and cranes, ensuring readiness for prompt resumption according to an update from Noatum Logistics. Terminals will likely receive clearance to resume all operations by Wednesday night or Thursday, following final approval from the CIRB to officially return to full operational status, Noatum said.
The weeklong strike followed workers’ demands for protection against automation, better work-life balance, and a cost-of-living crisis. It has already triggered delays and backups at nearby U.S. ports as shippers scrambled to find new routes for imports.