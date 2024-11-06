Skip to content
Business groups push back on Trump tariff plan

U.S. importers would feel pain of increased fees.

the white house
Ben Ames
By Ben AmesNov 06, 2024
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
In the face of campaign pledges by Donald Trump to boost tariffs on imports, many U.S. business interests are pushing back on that policy plan following Trump’s election yesterday as president-elect.

U.S. firms are already rushing to import goods before the promised tariff increases take effect, to avoid potential cost increases. That’s because tariffs are paid by the domestic companies that order the goods, not by the foreign nation that makes them.

That dynamic would likely increase prices for U.S. consumers as importers pass along the extra cost in the form of price hikes, according to an analysis by the National Retail Federation (NRF). Specifically, Trump’s tariff plan would boost prices in six consumer product categories: apparel, toys, furniture, household appliances, footwear, and travel goods. “Retailers rely heavily on imported products and manufacturing components so that they can offer their customers a variety of products at affordable prices,” NRF Vice President of Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said in a release. “A tariff is a tax paid by the U.S. importer, not a foreign country or the exporter. This tax ultimately comes out of consumers’ pockets through higher prices.”

The rush to avoid those swollen costs can already be measured in the form of rising rates for transporting ocean freight, as companies start buffering their inventories before the new administration officially announces tariff hikes. Transpacific rates are still $1,000/FEU or more above their April lows, showing increased ocean volumes and climbing rates generated by shippers’ concerns about supply chain disruptions including port strikes and the Trump tariff increases, supply chain visibility provider Freightos said in an analysis. "The Trump win may start shaking up supply chains even before he takes office. Just the anticipation of higher tariffs may lead importers to pull forward shipments, creating a preemptive freight frenzy," Judah Levine, Head of Research at Freightos, said in a release. “Frontloading will cause freight rates to feel the heat as importers race to dodge the extra costs, similar to what took place with Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 and 2019."

Another group sounding a note of caution about international trade developments was the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), a trade group which represents some 1,500 member companies in more than 90 countries that provide temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics, and transportation. “We congratulate President Trump on his election. We also congratulate all those who have been elected to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives,” GCCA President and CEO Sara Stickler said in a statement. “We are also committed to promoting the growth of exports from U.S.-based food production and broader manufacturing sectors. We will engage constructively in the policy discussion about future trade policy and continue to make the case for the importance of maintaining balanced and resilient trade routes for food and other temperature-controlled products across the world.”

Businesses in the European Union (EU) were likewise wary of tariff plans, judging by a statement from the VDMA, a trade group representing 3,600 German and European machinery and equipment manufacturing companies. "Donald Trump's second term will be a greater challenge for German and European industry than his first presidency. We must take his tariff announcements seriously, in particular. This will once again put a noticeable strain on transatlantic trade and investment relations," VDMA Executive Director Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement. “The USA is and will remain the most important export market outside the EU for mechanical and plant engineering from Germany. Our companies offer the products required to implement the re-industrialization of the USA that Donald Trump is striving for. The VDMA's overall outlook for the American market therefore remains positive."

