Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Nothing is certain.

Studies, projections, and tradeoff studies are nice. Agility and adaptability are better.

March 14, 2021
“Forecasting is a critical strategy in supply chain management and risk mitigation, and while this area of expertise has become a priority for more members of the C-suite, if the last year has taught corporates anything, it’s that the only thing certain is that nothing is certain,” according to a piece published on the internet.

Over the past year we have relearned lessons about risk, tradeoffs, agility, and adaptability. As important, many CEO’s are learning a thing or two about the spectrum of risk factors logisticians balance. Forecasting is in the spotlight.

In late February, a headline in the New York Times read, “Amid Shortfalls, Biden Signs Executive Order to Bolster Critical Supply Chains.” In the article, the Times says, “He [President Biden] issued an executive order requiring his administration to review critical supply chains with the aim of bolstering American manufacturing of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and other cutting-edge technologies.”

COVID-19 has reminded us of a few things. Studies, projections, and tradeoff studies are nice. Agility and adaptability are better. Considered action in the face of uncertainty is what supply chain risk management is all about.

