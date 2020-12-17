Steve Geary on Public Sector Logistics
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Coming out of the shadows.

Logisticians are often out of sight, or perhaps out of mind. When we do our jobs well, we are invisible.

December 17, 2020
Yet there is a lot that happens after the website click before the box arrives at your door.

Invisible does not mean irrelevant.

Most people do not understand the complexities we manage. Consider some details from the Pfizer-BioNTech fact sheet describing how they will distribute the vaccine.

“We will utilize GPS-enabled thermal sensors with a control tower that will track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across their pre-set routes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These GPS-enabled devices will allow Pfizer to proactively prevent unwanted deviations and act before they happen.”

This is Supply Chain in the 21st Century. This is what we do.

