Coming out of the shadows.

Logisticians are often out of sight, or perhaps out of mind. When we do our jobs well, we are invisible. Yet there is a lot that happens after the website click before the box arrives at your door.

Invisible does not mean irrelevant.

Most people do not understand the complexities we manage. Consider some details from the Pfizer-BioNTech fact sheet describing how they will distribute the vaccine.

“We will utilize GPS-enabled thermal sensors with a control tower that will track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across their pre-set routes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These GPS-enabled devices will allow Pfizer to proactively prevent unwanted deviations and act before they happen.”

This is Supply Chain in the 21st Century. This is what we do.