So, what are we waiting for?

The pandemic drags on, with no known end date.

By now, significant logistics realignment should be underway in America. Where’s the near shoring? Where’s the reshoring? What are we waiting for?

According to an October piece in Barron’s, “Despite the trade conflict, the coronavirus, and fear of a new cold war, a recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found that 71% of U.S. manufacturers had no plans to move production out of China, while only 4% said they would transfer some to the U.S.”

Logisticians need to make the case that resilience, not cost, is the discriminator. The conversation needs to move from efficiency to effectiveness.

It’s time to educate business leaders on the cost of supply chain risk.