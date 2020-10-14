Steve Geary on Public Sector Logistics
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Supply Chain thought leadership . . . in the New York Post?

Let's see what Elon Musk can bring to the table.

October 14, 2020
“Pentagon officials are interested in testing rocket-based deliveries with SpaceX in hopes of developing the rapid deployment of military resources,” according to a piece in the New York Post a few days ago.

The Post isn’t normally a place to learn about supply chain innovation, and the Pentagon isn’t generally in the headlines for advanced concepts in the supply chain, so it deserves a fact check. According to a press release from United States Transportation Command, the Department of Defense is in active discussion with Elon Muck’s company. The joint initiative to explore the concept was confirmed by Popular Mechanics, of all places.

The story is real. Let’s see what it will cost. Stay tuned.

