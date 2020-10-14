Supply Chain thought leadership . . . in the New York Post?

“Pentagon officials are interested in testing rocket-based deliveries with SpaceX in hopes of developing the rapid deployment of military resources,” according to a piece in the New York Post a few days ago.

The Post isn’t normally a place to learn about supply chain innovation, and the Pentagon isn’t generally in the headlines for advanced concepts in the supply chain, so it deserves a fact check. According to a press release from United States Transportation Command, the Department of Defense is in active discussion with Elon Muck’s company. The joint initiative to explore the concept was confirmed by Popular Mechanics, of all places.

The story is real. Let’s see what it will cost. Stay tuned.