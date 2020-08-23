Congress could use an economics tutorial.

The balance of trade issue with China is a market equilibrium challenge in the supply chain.

Market equilibriums work well in the supply chain, but Congress doesn’t seem to understand that.

The House of Representatives continues to think the way to resolve Postal Service woes is with the money faucet, while hamstringing USPS with additional constraints. Their approach seems to be to double-down with more government oversight, repeating the failed approach of the past 50 years.

Supply chains have equilibriums to balance supply and demand, too.

If bailouts haven’t worked for USPS by now, why do the same thing again? Another USPS bailout will keep the mail flowing for now, but the fundamental issue is a supply and demand equilibrium challenge. Most of us learned about them in our freshman economics class.