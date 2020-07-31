Steve Geary on Public Sector Logistics
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Supply Chain Risk in the age of the coronavirus

Supply Chain Management activities are rapidly evolving to run in the virtual space.

July 31, 2020
Companies are scrambling to adapt in the age of the coronavirus. Supply Chain Management activities are rapidly evolving to run in the virtual space. Supply Chain activities are migrating outside of the four walls

As Supply Chain Management becomes more virtual, the associated risk escalates. When doing business with the government, that risk compounds. Supply Chain Networks are only as strong as the weakest link.

Lt. General Darrell Williams, as quoted in July issue of National Defense Magazine, says, “The technology that we are using to run our global network of warehouses that feeds into and supports all of our military services is quite old, 25 or 30 years old.”

Be mindful of a Trojan Horse.

