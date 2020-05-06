Watch for the stampede. It’s coming.

“Like the fall of the Berlin Wall or the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the coronavirus pandemic is a world-shattering event whose far-ranging consequences we can only begin to imagine today,” according to Foreign Policy Magazine.

While eloquent, the assertion is misleading. If you are a professional in the supply chain, you began weeks ago. And while you may be accelerating, the vector is obvious.

Last year we were looking for alternative sources of supply offshore to supplant Chinese vendors. The vector was clear. Low cost was the goal, and that meant generally rearranging the deck chairs in Asia.

Supply Chain practitioners are dusting off some old vocabulary. Reshoring. Near-shoring. Onshoring. Resilience. Adaptability. Best value.

Lots of legislators are kicking around statutory responses to the coronavirus right now, but our community is not waiting. Supply chain leaders are already making the shift. We are not beginning to imagine it, as Foreign Policy magazine asserts. We are doing it.

We’re box kickers, and proud of it.