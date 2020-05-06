Steve Geary on Public Sector Logistics
Steve Geary is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Tennessee's College of Business Administration, and is on the faculty at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University, where he teaches supply chain management. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, and Chief Operating Officer at ROSE Solutions, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. He is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in Executives and Professionals. In November of 2007, Steve was recognized for "Selfless Service to Our Nation and the People of Iraq" by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Watch for the stampede. It’s coming.

Lots of legislators are kicking around statutory responses to the coronavirus right now, but our community is not waiting.

May 6, 2020
Steve Geary

“Like the fall of the Berlin Wall or the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the coronavirus pandemic is a world-shattering event whose far-ranging consequences we can only begin to imagine today,” according to Foreign Policy Magazine.

While eloquent, the assertion is misleading. If you are a professional in the supply chain, you began weeks ago. And while you may be accelerating, the vector is obvious.

Last year we were looking for alternative sources of supply offshore to supplant Chinese vendors. The vector was clear. Low cost was the goal, and that meant generally rearranging the deck chairs in Asia.

Supply Chain practitioners are dusting off some old vocabulary. Reshoring. Near-shoring. Onshoring. Resilience. Adaptability. Best value.

Lots of legislators are kicking around statutory responses to the coronavirus right now, but our community is not waiting. Supply chain leaders are already making the shift. We are not beginning to imagine it, as Foreign Policy magazine asserts. We are doing it.

We’re box kickers, and proud of it.

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

