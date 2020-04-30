Hurricane Dorian made landfall in September 2019. After the storm passed, the landscape is different.

As reported by WTOC in Savanah, GA, immediately after the storm came through, “Right now, four vessels with the Army Corps of Engineers are running up and down the shipping channel, checking the bottom of the waterway for depth and any debris that may have been brought in by currents caused by Dorian.”

Over the course of the next month, your supply chain will emerge form the storm. Will your nodes be intact? Will your channels be there? Did your network survive the storm?

Now is the time to assess, before the curtain comes up. The world will reopen, but your supply chain will not be the same. Time to get to work.