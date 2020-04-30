Steve Geary on Public Sector Logistics
Stevegeary
Steve Geary is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Tennessee's College of Business Administration, and is on the faculty at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University, where he teaches supply chain management. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, and Chief Operating Officer at ROSE Solutions, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. He is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in Executives and Professionals. In November of 2007, Steve was recognized for "Selfless Service to Our Nation and the People of Iraq" by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

After the Storm

April 30, 2020
Steve Geary

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in September 2019. After the storm passed, the landscape is different.

As reported by WTOC in Savanah, GA, immediately after the storm came through, “Right now, four vessels with the Army Corps of Engineers are running up and down the shipping channel, checking the bottom of the waterway for depth and any debris that may have been brought in by currents caused by Dorian.”

Over the course of the next month, your supply chain will emerge form the storm. Will your nodes be intact? Will your channels be there? Did your network survive the storm?

Now is the time to assess, before the curtain comes up. The world will reopen, but your supply chain will not be the same. Time to get to work.

