Resilience Matters.

Supply chain uncertainty grows by the day. Ukraine lies in ruins and the destruction continues. Shanghai, a dynamic business center in China, remains under lockdown. Time Magazine reports, “As of April 19, more than half of China’s biggest cities were under some form of lock down … including vital hubs like Changchun, Jilin, Shenyang, Tianjin, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.” Thirty American states report the re-emergence of Avian flu since the beginning of the year, according to USDA reports. USDA report infection of over thirty million turkeys and chickens, driving poultry prices through the roof.

Risk management is a senior management concern.