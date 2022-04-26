Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Resilience Matters.

It’s time to rethink your best value calculations. Think about reliability. Think about resilience.

April 26, 2022
Steve Geary
Supply chain uncertainty grows by the day.  Ukraine lies in ruins and the destruction continues.  Shanghai, a dynamic business center in China, remains under lockdown.   Time Magazine reports, “As of April 19, more than half of China’s biggest cities were under some form of lock down … including vital hubs like Changchun, Jilin, Shenyang, Tianjin, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.”  Thirty American states report the re-emergence of Avian flu since the beginning of the year, according to USDA reports.  USDA report infection of over thirty million turkeys and chickens, driving poultry prices through the roof.  

Risk management is a senior management concern.

