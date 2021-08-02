Global logistics friction is getting real.

Trade war with China? Continuing uncertainty with Brexit? On-going posturing on Capitol Hill? America yawns.

Forget the macro issues. Our daily life is ruled by micro-economics. That means there may finally be an issue that will get attention.

"We've been having to change our beer list, every week. I mean it's never been the same. We don't have any of our old reliables. We just have to find what we can get,” said Cindy Kahl in an interview with KTVU. Cindy owns Speisekammer, a well-known San Francisco area German restaurant. "Octoberfest is coming up too, I don't even know what if they're gonna have enough beer for that."

Forget the economic jargon. Unable to run a proper Octobefest party? That’s a logistics issue that matters.