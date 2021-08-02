Steve Geary on Global Logistics and Risk
Steve Geary is adjunct faculty at the University of Tennessee's Haaslam College of Business and is a lecturer at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

Global logistics friction is getting real.

People don't seem to care about balance of trade. But they care about beer.

August 2, 2021
Steve Geary
Trade war with China?   Continuing uncertainty with Brexit?   On-going posturing on Capitol Hill?   America yawns.  

Forget the macro issues.  Our daily life is ruled by micro-economics.  That means there may finally be an issue that will get attention.

"We've been having to change our beer list, every week. I mean it's never been the same. We don't have any of our old reliables. We just have to find what we can get,” said Cindy Kahl in an interview with KTVU.  Cindy owns Speisekammer, a well-known San Francisco area German restaurant.  "Octoberfest is coming up too, I don't even know what if they're gonna have enough beer for that."

Forget the economic jargon.  Unable to run a proper Octobefest party?  That’s a logistics issue that matters.

