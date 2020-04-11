Public Sector Logistics
Stevegeary
Steve Geary is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Tennessee's College of Business Administration, and is on the faculty at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University, where he teaches supply chain management. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, and Chief Operating Officer at ROSE Solutions, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. He is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in Executives and Professionals. In November of 2007, Steve was recognized for "Selfless Service to Our Nation and the People of Iraq" by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Let the elephant dance.

Congress and the USPS.

April 11, 2020
Steve Geary
No Comments
In a teleconference on Thursday in early April, Megan Brennan, the Postmaster General, testified before the House Oversight Committee. According to the New York Times, “Ravaged by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Postal Service appealed to lawmakers on Thursday for an $89 billion lifeline, telling them that it could run out of cash by the end of September if Congress fails to act.” The debate has already broken down into dueling dogmas along party lines. One side wants to provide the bailout. The other side wants to raise rates. Nobody seems to be talking rationalizing the number and location of Post Offices. I say let the elephant dance. The need to identify revenue streams for the USPS is not up for debate. What we need to debate is the source of that funding stream. Perhaps Congress needs a considered bipartisan exploration of the business drivers and changing the paradigm. Release the USPS for the hyper-restrictive pension funding requirements imposed by Congress. Allow Postal Service entry into ancillary lines of business. Close local money losing post offices. Raise postal rates. Let them take on UPS. Let them take on FedEx Office. Let them take on Amazon. Let the elephant dance.
