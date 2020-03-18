Public Sector Logistics
Stevegeary
Steve Geary is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Tennessee's College of Business Administration, and is on the faculty at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University, where he teaches supply chain management. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, and Chief Operating Officer at ROSE Solutions, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. He is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in Executives and Professionals. In November of 2007, Steve was recognized for "Selfless Service to Our Nation and the People of Iraq" by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

It’s getting real. Hospital ships USNS Comfort and Mercy are Sailing.

March 18, 2020
Steve Geary

In a clear escalation in response, to fight the coronavirus Washington is laying down the same medical logistics infrastructure the armed forces use in time of war. Except this time the casualties are civilians brought down in the homeland by a virus.

At a news conference today, President Trump announced that the hospital ship Comfort – likely configured with around 1000 beds – is being sent to New York City. The last time that happened was in the aftermath of 9/11.

The President also announced that Comfort’s sister ship Mercy will put to sea on a similar mission on the west coast. Given the infection’s center of mass in Seattle, that destination seems likely.

Logistics matter.

