It’s getting real. Hospital ships USNS Comfort and Mercy are Sailing.

In a clear escalation in response, to fight the coronavirus Washington is laying down the same medical logistics infrastructure the armed forces use in time of war. Except this time the casualties are civilians brought down in the homeland by a virus.

At a news conference today, President Trump announced that the hospital ship Comfort – likely configured with around 1000 beds – is being sent to New York City. The last time that happened was in the aftermath of 9/11.

The President also announced that Comfort’s sister ship Mercy will put to sea on a similar mission on the west coast. Given the infection’s center of mass in Seattle, that destination seems likely.

Logistics matter.