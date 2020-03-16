Public Sector Logistics
Public Sector Logistics RSS FeedRSS

Stevegeary
Steve Geary is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Tennessee's College of Business Administration, and is on the faculty at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University, where he teaches supply chain management. He is the President of the Supply Chain Visions family of companies, and Chief Operating Officer at ROSE Solutions, consultancies that work across the government sector. Steve is a contributing editor at DC Velocity, and editor-at-large for CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly. He is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in Executives and Professionals. In November of 2007, Steve was recognized for "Selfless Service to Our Nation and the People of Iraq" by the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Stars and Stripes. For now, or forever?

March 16, 2020
Steve Geary

The Fiscal Year 2021 budget request released by the Pentagon in February eliminates all government funding for Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper.

Elaine McCusker, the Pentagon’s acting comptroller, as reported by many outlets, including The Hill, said at a press conference that that the department "essentially decided coming into the modern age that newspaper is probably not the best way we communicate any longer.”

According to Ms. McCusker, as reported by Stew Magnuson in the March issue of National Defense, newspapers aren’t necessarily the best way to deliver information in the modern age.

I’ve run into the same kind of inside the beltway myopia myself.   I deployed as a contractor.  When I got home, an auditor tried to bust my chops because I wasn’t logging in and reporting my hours every day. 

I kept track of them in an Excel spreadsheet.  I was in the desert.  A place called Iraq. There were no internet cafés.  The auditor didn’t understand and insisted on writing me up.

Even though I was far from a newsstand, or the internet, I still got my hands on a Stars and Stripes regularly.  Perhaps Elaine should reconsider her position.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

F5d27b07-1f33-4fdf-bf61-d0c51979b4bd

Open Sky Group Talks About Go-Live Preparation with Let's Talk Supply Chain

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Open Sky Group and Let’s Talk Supply Chain sit down to chat about preparing for the go-live and how success for projects such as Warehouse Management implementations are in the details. Here’s the final video of our 5 video series with Let’s Talk Supply Chain’s Sarah Barnes-Humphrey. Get what you need to know to be...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing