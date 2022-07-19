Could guinea pig “co-pilots” solve your driver shortage?

As the “Great Resignation” rolls on, there are two challenges every logistics company must face. The first challenge is hiring. Last year, according to the American Trucking Associations, the United States suffered a record deficit of 80,000 drivers.

The second challenge is retention—keeping the trained drivers you already have on board.

It’s no secret that the logistics industry has been under immense pressure to get back on its feet, and it’s more important than ever to think critically about your strategy for retaining truck drivers.

This means it’s high time to think of unique benefits you can offer to retain your truck driver workforce, attract new workers to the profession, and encourage those who have left the industry to come back. Benefits like competitive compensation, robust healthcare packages, and tuition reimbursement are becoming the de facto standard.

But, to really differentiate your company from the competition, you’ll need to implement unique benefits that are truly tailored to the specific wants and needs of truck drivers.

Fleet Amenities

A great way to improve truck drivers’ employee experience is by providing them with top-tier fleet amenities.

Here are a few amenities you should consider adding to your fleet to improve the benefits you offer your truck drivers.

Premium music and radio services. Consider upgrading your truck drivers’ experience by giving them access to premium music subscription services like Spotify and satellite radio like Sirius XM. With so many hours spent by themselves, your drivers need engaging entertainment while they get from point A to point B.

Consider upgrading your truck drivers’ experience by giving them access to premium music subscription services like Spotify and satellite radio like Sirius XM. With so many hours spent by themselves, your drivers need engaging entertainment while they get from point A to point B. Refrigerators. There’s nothing worse than cracking open a room temperature soda, especially when you need a caffeine boost to finish a driving shift. Think about outfitting your fleet with mini-fridges so your truck drivers can enjoy cold food and beverages while they’re out on the open road.

There’s nothing worse than cracking open a room temperature soda, especially when you need a caffeine boost to finish a driving shift. Think about outfitting your fleet with mini-fridges so your truck drivers can enjoy cold food and beverages while they’re out on the open road. Workout equipment. As a truck driver, it can be incredibly difficult to maintain a consistent workout routine. Consider gifting your drivers with workout equipment they can use when they’re away from home. A set of weights, resistance bands, and even an ab roller can make a great addition to your drivers’ cabins.

As a truck driver, it can be incredibly difficult to maintain a consistent workout routine. Consider gifting your drivers with workout equipment they can use when they’re away from home. A set of weights, resistance bands, and even an ab roller can make a great addition to your drivers’ cabins. Storage. A truck driver’s cabin is their home away from home. Give your drivers adequate space to store their personal belongings while they're on the road.

Passenger Policy

One benefit that is baked right into the truck driver job description is travel! Consider implementing a passenger policy so your truck drivers can invite friends and family to travel with them on their journeys. Having a partner can make an average day on the highway into a fun and engaging road trip.

And Finally…the Pet Policy

It can be lonely out there, but a pet by your driver’s side can make all the difference!

Similar to a passenger policy, a pet policy allows your truck drivers to bring their four-legged friends on the road. A cat, dog—or even a guinea pig—can give your drivers some much-needed companionship on long drives.

Employee retention is more important than ever before. When it comes to hourly, frontline work, it’s not hard to see why many people are completely drained from their jobs. Now is the time to reward your loyal drivers with an inspiring benefits package.