The Role of Cobots in 2021: Empowering Employees Amid a Public Health Crisis

The adoption of automation has accelerated across industries as companies navigate the ongoing operational and financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to a heightened need for support, employees have turned to automation to streamline tasks with artificial intelligence (AI) tools, combat demand swings with advanced forecasting and improve inventory management with prescriptive analytics. With automation at the forefront, the role of collaborative robotics -- commonly known as “cobots” -- has never been more prevalent.

Cobots headline a new class of innovative robotic automation which, unlike conventional robots, is designed to operate alongside employees in a shared workspace. They are often pre-programmed to perform specific functions, but also communicate with their human counterparts in real time to align with their work habits or changes in demand.

Above all, cobots are here to empower employees -- not replace them.

Warehousing and Manufacturing

Amid the societal realities of COVID-19, employee safety is increasingly important. Warehouses, manufacturing plants and distribution centers are utilizing cobots to help create a pandemic-proof workplace environment to protect employees.. By working alongside employees on the facility floor, cobots provide more flexibility for staff-wide social distancing measures that reduce the rate of human-to-human contact.

In addition to their role in workplace safety, cobots are creating cost-saving opportunities as well. Global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic revealed the drawbacks of cheap, offshore manufacturing. In turn, the rate of reshoring has accelerated despite its higher operational costs. As companies continue to pivot toward nearshore supply chains to mitigate future risks, cobot integration helps offset some of the increased expenses. Cobots work for longer durations across multiple shifts without requiring the employer to pay hourly wages or health benefits.

The use of cobots has also been directly linked to operational efficiency amid COVID-related rises in demand. DCL Logistics, a California-based third-party logistics company, leveraged cobots instead of temporary workers to manage a 30% uptick in orders at the beginning of the pandemic. In turn, the cobots produced a 300% rise in productivity and 60% growth in labor savings -- all without putting their staff at risk by hiring additional employees.

Cobots are also helping preserve effective assembly lines amid staff shortages from tight labor budgets. With automated machine learning functionality, they work at quick and consistent production speeds and are programmed for seamless transitions from one task to the next. Take Darex, for example. The drill and knife manufacturer leveraged cobots to complete monotonous tasks like box packing and product maintenance. Within one year, Darex improved its warehouse efficiency by 30% and increased weekly production by 50%.

Grocery and Big Box Retail

Cobots are highly useful in brick-and-mortar grocery and retail settings. From back-house inventory management and on-floor shelf alignment to executing meticulous sanitation protocols and interacting with customers, cobots have made a positive impact on every facet of a store’s operations.

In 2019, Marty the Robot became a household name within several banners of grocery holding company Ahold Delhaize. The 6-foot-3, gray and slender cobot roamed supermarkets in search of spills or debris that posed safety threats to customers and employees. Using AI and image capturing technology, he could alert shoppers of any issues with direct verbal cues and notify associates over the store’s public address system. Marty’s assistance allowed employees to prioritize quality customer service.

The Future of Cobot Innovation

The capabilities of cobots are evolving and increasing by the year. The most significant improvements are found in four particular dimensions:

Extended arm reach and gripping abilities (assembly lines, factories)

AI voice interface communication (Interacting with employees and customers)

Embedded vision for increased freedom of movement (floor-to-floor, forklift automation)

Data connectivity (sharing data insights between cobot and the cloud)

Because of that progression, they will continue to produce higher levels of end-to-end execution with more consistent performance and fewer deficiencies. Cobots should be on the radar of every retail and industrial enterprise entering the upcoming post-pandemic environment. As an effective, cost-friendly option for automation, cobot integration represents a clear opportunity to support employees and boost the return on investment.