Raymond opens battery plant, expanding energy solutions business

The Raymond Corp. has expanded its energy storage solutions business with the opening of a manufacturing plant that will produce lithium-ion and thin plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries for its forklifts and other material handling equipment. Located in Binghamton, N.Y., Raymond’s Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence adds to the more than 100-year-old company’s commitment to supporting the local economy and reinvigorating Upstate New York as an innovation hub, according to company officials and local government and business leaders who gathered for a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week.

“This region has a rich history of innovation,” Jennifer Lupo, Raymond’s vice president of energy solutions, supply chain, and leasing, said in welcoming attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.

Lupo referred to the new factory as an “exciting milestone” in Raymond’s history and described it as the next step in the company’s energy storage solutions business, which began nearly 10 years ago with the development of a lithium-ion battery to power its “walkie” pallet jack. That work has expanded to include larger batteries and other technologies to support battery-electric equipment.

“We’re not just keeping up with the electrification movement,” Lupo said. “We’re leading it.”

Raymond, a business unit of Toyota Material Handling, has been building forklifts, pallet jacks, and other material handling equipment at its nearby Greene, New York, headquarters since 1922. The Binghamton factory supports local efforts to boost manufacturing and innovation in New York’s Southern Tier, which was recently designated as a regional technology and innovation hub by the Biden Administration.

Raymond is leasing the 124,000 square foot facility at 196 Corporate Drive, situated in an established industrial park. The manufacturer is currently utilizing just 10,000 square feet of the space to produce its 8250 lithium-ion battery, which can power Raymond’s class 1 and class 2 fork trucks, as well as a smaller TPPL battery for powering pallet jacks.

The facility employs 15 people, but the company expects to scale up quickly in space and personnel, adding 12 to 25 employees next year and ramping up to 60 employees by 2027, according to Jim Priestly, manufacturing manager for energy solutions at Raymond.

The Binghamton facility also represents Raymond’s larger commitment to helping develop greener, more sustainable supply chains, according to company President and CEO Michael Field. “We recognize energy’s critical role in shaping our future,” Field told attendees at the grand opening, adding that Raymond is seizing the opportunity to participate in the clean energy transition locally and beyond.

“This facility is just the beginning,” Field said.