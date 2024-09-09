Pfannenberg Announces Launch of PA1-R and PA L1-R, Signaling Solutions for Light Duty Applications

Lancaster, NY – Pfannenberg, a leading global manufacturer of thermal management and signaling technologies, launches the PA1-R and PA L1-R, the ultimate signaling solutions for light duty applications. These products deliver high performance in an economical package, ensuring a safe and reliable signaling solution for audible (PA1-R) and combined audible, visual (PA L1-R) needs. The PA 1-R and the PA L1-R are the go-to choice for automation, material handling, and machine building applications where status and indication lights and sounds are critical safety measures needed to notify staff about current or imminent events.

The PA1-R features just sound while the PA L1-R is highly customizable, providing independent control of light and sound, allowing users to signal with sound only or a combination of light and sound. For the audible alarm in both products, users can choose from 70 tones and reduce the volume to meet application needs, selecting from 85dB, 92dB, 98dB, and 105dB to fit a range of environments.

The PA L1-R also allows users to select the perfect color light signal to fit their intended application with the RGB version of the product, including green, yellow, amber, blue, purple, red, white, and magenta. To best suit the environment of the application, users can also choose between continuous, blinking, flashing, and rotating LED lights. Rotating LED lights offer an ideal alternative in contexts where blinking features may have limited visibility. On top of this, the signal’s top-mounted installation ensures excellent 360-degree perceptibility with its radial design.

Both versions feature a multi-voltage-power supply of 10-60 V DC and 95-265 V AC, making them one size fits all options for the needs of your application. They are also available with an optional M12 connection, allowing for quick connect without wiring or the need for an electrician. This versatility and ease of connection allows the signals to be versatile and adapt to any application, saving time and money.

To learn more visit: https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/product/signaling-technologies/audible-alarms/horns-and-sounders/pa-l-1-r-rgb-led-and-sounder/.

About Pfannenberg

Pfannenberg, Inc. is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of Thermal Management, Liquid Cooling and Signaling Technologies. In 1958 we invented the Filterfan®, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures. Our business philosophy: Protecting People, Machines, and the Environment.