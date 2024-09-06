Port of Los Angeles plans $52 million on-dock rail project

The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a $52 million on-dock rail expansion at its Fenix Marine Terminal, saying the project will expand capacity and cargo efficiency while providing environmental benefits.

The investment follows several similar moves to expand rail access at other U.S. ports, including an $83 million project at the Port of Virginia, a $73 million rail expansion project on Pier 400 at the Port of Los Angeles, and ongoing work on a $127 million rail cargo facility at the Georgia Ports Authority.

Users of the port facilities cheered the expansion, which is planning to begin construction next year. “This investment ensures that there is adequate on-dock intermodal capacity to accommodate future volume growth, enabling POLA and FMS to further compete for discretionary cargo in an environmentally and community responsible way,” George Goldman, President & CEO of CMA CGM (America), said in a release.

Specifically, the project will add five loading/unloading tracks in the intermodal yard at the port’s Pier 300 terminal. The improvement will increase on-dock railyard capacity, enabling more cargo to be loaded directly onto trains via the on-dock railyard within the terminal. That shifts freight volume off of trucks, since rail is the most energy and fuel-efficient means of long-haul freight movement within the continental U.S., port leaders said.