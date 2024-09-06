Stevens-Leinweber Delivers Empire 101 Industrial Infill Project for KBC Advisors

PEORIA, Arizona, September 6, 2024 – On behalf of KBC Advisors Arizona, Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) has delivered Empire 101, a brand new Class A industrial building offering Loop 101 freeway frontage, just 12 minutes from the growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) Arizona FAB campus.

Located at 8850 W. Sweetwater Ave. in Peoria, Arizona, Empire 101 offers immediate freeway access via the North Cactus Road interchange. The 153,145-square-foot building features 32’ clear height, 21 dock doors, two drive-in bays, ten levelers, 90 clerestory windows and generous power. It offers a fully secured truck court, a 65,000-square-foot secured yard and parking for 144 automobiles, expandable to over 200 total spaces.

“Empire 101 provides brand new construction on a prime infill site – a rare combination in Phoenix that will empower its tenant with access to almost 2.5 million residents within a 30-minute drive and extreme proximity to TSMC, the $64 billion, three-fab investment that is transforming Arizona into a semiconductor powerhouse,” said KBC Advisors Partner and Arizona market lead Mike Freret. “Empire 101 offers immediate entre into this market, with the state-of-the-art features and quality that KBC is known for.”

“This is a true turnkey building, with full air conditioning, dock packages, heavy power, a significant truck yard and 2,000 square feet of spec office space ready on day one – in an area that is becoming a new hub for metro Phoenix industrial tenancy,” said Stevens-Leinweber Construction Executive Vice President Erik Powell.

Stevens-Leinweber Construction serves as Empire 101’s general contractor. Deutsch Architecture is the architect. Mike Ciosek and Eric Bell of Kidder Mathews are the building’s exclusive leasing brokers.

“Our industry is currently delivering millions of square feet of warehouse construction in the Valley. This project stands apart from its competition by offering some features that others don’t, namely freeway frontage, turn-key specifications and a fully secured yard for outdoor storage,” said Ciosek. “We’re looking for that tenant that can take advantage of these options from the typical in-line offerings.”

Empire 101 is located 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport and 15 minutes from Glendale Municipal Airport, and just 12 minutes from the new TSMC Fab plant.

