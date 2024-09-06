The GEP ECOTECH bagasse shredder is a cutting-edge machine designed to efficiently process bagasse, offering significant advantages over traditional methods such as hand shredding, hammer milling, and chipping. This high-performance shredder is engineered to deliver exceptional throughput and durability, making it an ideal solution for large-scale bagasse processing.

Specifications of an example bagasse shredder :

1. Motor: 45kW + 45kW (Dual Drive) - Provides powerful and reliable performance for demanding shredding tasks.

2. Crushing Chamber: 1300 x 995 mm - Generously sized to handle substantial volumes of bagasse.

3. Shaft Material: 42CrMo - Durable and robust, designed to withstand the stresses of heavy-duty shredding.

4. Number of Teeth: 12 per disk - Ensures effective and consistent shredding action.

5. Number of Blades: 29 - Strategically positioned for optimal cutting and processing.

6. Blade Thickness: 50 mm - Provides robust cutting power and durability.

7. Rotor Diameter: 520 mm - Enhances the shredding capability and performance of the machine.

8. Weight: 20,000 kg - Reflects the machine's heavy-duty construction and stability.

