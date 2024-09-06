Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

GEP ECOTECH Bagasse Shredder

GEP ECOTECH Bagasse Shredder
September 6, 2024
No Comments

The GEP ECOTECH bagasse shredder is a cutting-edge machine designed to efficiently process bagasse, offering significant advantages over traditional methods such as hand shredding, hammer milling, and chipping. This high-performance shredder is engineered to deliver exceptional throughput and durability, making it an ideal solution for large-scale bagasse processing.
Specifications of an example bagasse shredder :
1. Motor: 45kW + 45kW (Dual Drive) - Provides powerful and reliable performance for demanding shredding tasks.
2. Crushing Chamber: 1300 x 995 mm - Generously sized to handle substantial volumes of bagasse.
3. Shaft Material: 42CrMo - Durable and robust, designed to withstand the stresses of heavy-duty shredding.
4. Number of Teeth: 12 per disk - Ensures effective and consistent shredding action.
5. Number of Blades: 29 - Strategically positioned for optimal cutting and processing.
6. Blade Thickness: 50 mm - Provides robust cutting power and durability.
7. Rotor Diameter: 520 mm - Enhances the shredding capability and performance of the machine.
8. Weight: 20,000 kg - Reflects the machine's heavy-duty construction and stability.
Optimize your bagasse processing with the advanced GEP ECOTECH bagasse shredder for superior performance and efficiency.

https://www.gepecotech.com/shredder/double-shaft/biomass-shredder.html
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling
KEYWORDS ZHENGZHOU GEP ECOTECH Co., Ltd
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing