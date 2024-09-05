BSL Battery - Industrial to Exhibit at Logis-Tech Tokyo 2024

BSL Battery - Industrial will be exhibiting its integrated and enhanced lithium portfolio at Logis-Tech Tokyo 2024, held at Aricke 135-oo63, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan, from September 10 to 13. The booth will showcase a complete and rich lithium portfolio, focusing on the unique and innovative approach to lithium batteries taken by BSL Battery - Industrial to cover the entire battery value chain - a key aspect of the energy transition to an all-electric future and address the various needs and challenges of customers and providing value to customers, demonstrating how their comprehensive energy storage lithium solutions work together, efficiently and reliably to bring more benefits to customers. The booth will guide visitors through a seamless end-to-end journey, covering everything from batteries and chargers to energy management software and comprehensive solutions.

The booth will feature the following product-themed areas:

1. Complete energy solutions including lithium-ion batteries, chargers, and innovative peak load management “BSL cloud” - now also available for integration with wall boxes and our industrial energy storage systems

2. Our new BSLBATT® insert batteries are designed to fit most electric pallet trucks, stackers, and order pickers. It is a ready-to-go replacement for most walk-behind pallet trucks, including Caterpillar, Clark, Crown, Big Joe, and Toyota. Thanks to opportunity charging and an integrated charger, they increase uptime and greater charging convenience.

3. BSLBATT’s 80 V lithium-ion batteries are designed to accommodate various ground support equipment through its modular design and integral battery management system. As a vehicle that can operate in a variety of environments, with locations around the world, the battery has a temperature range from - 30°

4. BSLBATT lithium battery charger connected to lithium-ion products

5. BSLBATT Portable Battery Power Station has a wide range of applications. Whether you are looking for a reliable home backup power supply during a power outage, a camping battery that can maintain your leisurely outdoor off-grid life, or an emergency power supply for emergency rescue, the BSLBATT portable power station can meet your needs.

Why attend?

- Explore innovative solutions for clean energy in material handling

- Connect with industry leaders and experts

- Get hands-on with our third-generation forklift lithium battery, GSE lithium battery, and portable lithium battery products

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the clean energy future! Register now and secure your spot at this must-attend event. https://lnkd.in/gfQwtDEy

Dates: September 10-13

Location: Aricke, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-oo63, Japan

Booth: 8 Booth 501

We can’t wait to see you there!