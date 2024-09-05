Gartner: companies must design “geopolitically elastic” supply chains

Chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) must proactively embrace a geopolitically elastic supply chain strategy to support their organizations’ growth objectives, according to a report from analyst group Gartner Inc.

An elastic supply chain capability, which can expand or contract supply in response to geopolitical risks, provides supply chain organizations with greater flexibility and efficacy than operating from a single geopolitical bloc, the report said.

"The natural response to recent geopolitical tensions has been to operate within ‘trust boundaries,’ which are geographical areas deemed comfortable for business operations,” Pierfrancesco Manenti, VP analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice, said in a release.

“However, there is a risk that these strategies are taken too far, as maintaining access to global markets and their growth opportunities cannot be fulfilled by operating within just one geopolitical bloc. Instead, CSCOs should embrace a more flexible approach that reflects the fluid nature of geopolitical risks and positions the supply chain for new opportunities to support growth,” Manenti said.

Accordingly, Gartner recommends that CSCOs consider a strategy that is flexible enough to pursue growth amid current and future geopolitical challenges, rather than attempting to permanently shield their supply chains from these risks.

To reach that goal, Gartner outlined three key categories of action that define an elastic supply chain capability: understand trust boundaries and define operational limits; assess the elastic supply chain opportunity; and use targeted, market-specific scenario planning.