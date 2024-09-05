Parts Town Adds Lisa Backlin as Group Vice President, Supply Chain

ADDISON, Ill., Sept. 5, 2024 -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products, named Lisa Backlin as Group Vice President, Supply Chain for the group.

"Lisa's deep experience in network design and optimization is a critical skill for us to add to our team as we continue to further our operational competitive advantage for future growth," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "Her ability to design and build global distribution strategy, along with her drive for operational excellence will be instrumental to continuing to drive the highest levels of customer satisfaction."

Backlin brings more than 20 years of global experience to her role with Parts Town Unlimited. Previously, she was Vice President, Supply Chain Direct Fulfillment at The Home Depot leading a network of more than 100 direct customer fulfillment centers and delivery operations. Prior to The Home Depot, she spent time at Eaton Manufacturing and Grainger in supply chain and distribution roles.

"Joining Parts Town Unlimited is an exciting new chapter for me," said Backlin. "The growth of this business has been amazing. We are ready to shape the future global distribution capabilities to enable us to scale and grow even faster, while driving a high level of operational performance. I am thrilled to be a part of the team that will make it happen."

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 45 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized by The Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. With the largest inventory in the industry, Parts Town helps companies and service technicians get equipment up and running even faster by finding the right part to fix a piece of equipment the first time, every time.

Parts Town helps to get mission-critical genuine OEM parts in its customers' hands via same day shipping featuring the latest hours in the industry, same day delivery or local pickup. The company has a proven track record of delivering industry-leading breakthroughs in innovation, including PartPredictor, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered tool for the foodservice industry, the expansion of its Same-Day Delivery capabilities, and a new industry-first HVAC Data Plate Scanner available in the Parts Town app.

Parts Town's genuine OEM parts are guaranteed to work to exact manufacturer specifications, which translates to safety, reliability, efficiency and warranty protection. It's the smart choice to keep your business and equipment performing at its best. For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.