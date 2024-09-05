GEODIS to Hire 3,700 Seasonal Workers for Peak Season

This hiring initiative will bolster the company’s operational capacities in its warehouses and distribution centers in preparation for the holiday season, a time when consumer demand surges.

Emarketer noted U.S. holiday sales in 2023 increased 3.9% year-over-year as consumer spending grew even amidst uncertain economic times, and a similar pattern is projected for this year. Emarketer expects a substantial 4.8% increase in holiday retail sales for 2024, signifying continued growth despite factors such as inflation and consumer price sensitivity. In anticipation of this demand, GEODIS is seeking seasonal employees to join its nearly 17,000 teammates who power its operations across North America.

GEODIS is recruiting material handlers and equipment operators across 13 regions in the U.S. and Canada this peak season. The company offers competitive wages, peak premium pay incentives, peak and referral bonuses, and an expedited payment option that allows workers to receive up to 50% of their paycheck before payday through an on-demand program. Additionally, GEODIS provides flexible schedules with weekend opportunities and multiple shift options daily, allowing teammates to choose times that best suit their lives. Both part-time (under 30 hours a week) and full-time (over 30 hours a week) seasonal positions are available. Prospective teammates can also use GEODIS’ virtual recruiting assistant, Sophie, to find the right role, easily navigate the application process and receive fast answers to questions before being connected to a recruiter for next steps.

“We acknowledge the immense responsibility we have to our customers to deliver exceptional service every day, and this is especially true during peak season,” said Anthony Jordan, GEODIS in Americas Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Because peak season is the most business-critical sales period of the year for many of our retail clients, expanding our workforce is vital to ensure we have a flexible, dynamic team that can handle anticipated surges in demand.”

GEODIS’ culture puts teammates at the forefront by offering opportunities for employees to provide feedback and suggestions through surveys, personal check-ins and group meetings. The company also prioritizes teammate safety and ensures optimal work conditions in modern facilities with state-of-the-art technology. GEODIS invests in its teammates with paid safety-focused training, allowing them to gain hands-on experience so they can feel confident from day one of employment.

“GEODIS is committed to creating a diverse and supportive work environment where employee well-being is our top priority,” said Jordan. “Whether looking for extra income during the holidays or wanting to explore a long-term path at GEODIS, our teammates have the opportunity to make a difference and receive the training and support they need to move their careers forward.”

For more information on GEODIS’ seasonal positions, visit www.WorkAtGEODIS.com.