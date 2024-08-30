Trilogy NextGen Drives Logistics Advances with Intelligent Robotics

Trilogy NextGen, a leader in digital transformation solutions, announced it is supplying customized logistics systems powered by autonomous robotics for Bioworld Merchandising, a leading global brand manufacturer of licensed apparel, accessories and home goods.

With a sales and distribution network that supports the world’s largest retailers, Bioworld employs state-of-the-art technology in its product fulfillment and logistics operations. In order to enhance efficiency of its on-demand print and ship services, Bioworld tapped Trilogy NextGen to design an automated material handling system using autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), transporting products from the warehouse to the shipping environment with speed and accuracy.

Trilogy NextGen systems integration experts designed, optimized and deployed the autonomous material transport solution, integrated with AMRs designed and built by their partner Peer Robotics. As an innovative AMR technology developer, Peer is bringing the future of manufacturing into the present by freeing humans to focus on higher value tasks and problem-solving. This solution includes a unique trolley used by the robot to transport products for pack and ship, which Trilogy NextGen custom-designed to adapt to a wide range of product types, weights and sizes.

AMR technology is a practical and efficient tool to increase productivity, safety and profitability for repeatable, high-volume tasks. In logistics and fulfillment operations, material transport robots use Lidar technology, 3D cameras and advanced intelligence to navigate on their own even in cluttered environments, collaborating seamlessly with workers. This not only reduces labor costs, human error and worker injuries, but also streamlines product fulfillment and accelerates shelf restocking, increasing overall efficiency to boost the bottom line.

Trilogy NextGen also conducted analysis of workflows and use cases to help Bioworld maximize the return on their investment. In operation since March of this year, the autonomous material transport system has enabled Bioworld to realize considerable savings on operational costs, potentially reducing labor costs up to 76 percent per year for a single use case, while avoiding the need to hire seasonal staff.



“At Trilogy NextGen, we architect simple, reliable, fully integrated digital experiences built on our unique blend of technologies, deep systems expertise and partner ecosystem, unleashing seamless business process improvement,” said Parag Shah, president, Trilogy NextGen. “The automated product fulfillment solution we designed for Bioworld allows them to harness state-of-the-art robotics and intelligent analytics to fulfill and ship product orders within 24 hours.”

“The world’s most iconic brands and retailers trust Bioworld to help them execute market-leading product strategies that create lasting consumer engagement,” said An Banh, vice president of supply chain for Bioworld Merchandising. “As we continue to scale and refine our logistics operations, we believe that Trilogy NextGen’s custom robotics solutions will enable us to further streamline product fulfillment efficiency and accuracy in support of our commitment to quality and innovation.”

About Trilogy NextGen

Trilogy NextGen designs, builds and manages digital transformation solutions that bridge the gap between connectivity, intelligence and automation, empowering enterprises, industrial plants, educational institutions and government agencies to thrive in today's digital world. Building on unique expertise and cutting-edge technologies, Trilogy NextGen delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions that are simple, reliable and secure, fully integrated with customers’ existing IT systems. For more information, visit: www.TrilogyNextGen.com.



About Bioworld Merchandising

Bioworld is the leading global manufacturer of licensed apparel, accessories, and home goods. Bioworld partners with the world’s most iconic creators and brands to bring pop culture to life, all to create deeper connections between fans and the things they love. Founded in 1999 as a headwear company, Bioworld currently designs into over 25 product categories and partners with retailers at all levels of distribution. Headquartered in the U.S. with offices in Europe, China, India and Canada, Bioworld's global presence has facilitated its growth in becoming the global leader in delivering these innovative products to all levels of retail distribution. For more information, visit: www.bioworldmerch.com.