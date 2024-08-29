ANKUSH MALHOTRA APPOINTED NEW GROUP CEO OF ELEMENT LOGIC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – MELBOURNE, FL, AUGUST 27, 2024 — Element Logic Co-founder, Dag-Adler Blakseth, passes the baton to Ankush Malhotra effective immediately.

Ankush Malhotra will be the new Group CEO of the technology and automation company Element Logic. He is taking over from Dag-Adler Blakseth, who co-founded the company nearly 40 years ago, and who is stepping down from the day-to-day operations after 30 years at the helm.

"Ankush Malhotra is the right person to lead the company forward in what will be a significant global endeavor," Dag-Adler Blakseth, former Group CEO of Element Logic, said.





"I am truly honored to take on this role and look forward to join this great company with a rich legacy,” Ankush Malhotra, said. “Element Logic has undertaken an impressive growth journey and has great ambitions for the next chapter. I am excited to join a passionate team and am committed to create value for our customers and help the business move forward in the years.”

Malhotra is based out of London and brings relevant experience from his 18 years at Danaher/Fortive/Fluke. He has held various positions in the US and in the UK, with the last four years as President of Fluke Reliability, an innovation leader in the markets it serves.

"With the global expansion the company is now aiming for, it is a natural time to pass the baton. Ankush Malhotra is an ambitious and internationally experienced leader who understands what it takes to succeed as a global company,” Blackseth added. “His leadership style and principles align well with what Element Logic stands for and aspires to be. His vast knowledge in managing a complex growth company in a global market, make him an ideal candidate for the next part of our journey.”

Blackseth will now step into the role as Chairman of the Board.

Ambitious growth plans ahead

In recent years, Element Logic has expanded significantly, extending its distribution to new markets. During the past three years, the company has gained presence in seven additional countries, reached two new continents, and increased its employees by over 700 people worldwide. Now, the goal is to continue capturing additional market shares, and become the leading global integrator for automated warehouse solutions.

"Element Logic’s next chapter is an exciting one. We have ambitious goals to increase our market share across the globe through international expansion, and an increased product and services offering.” Malhotra concluded. “Together with the talented team at Element Logic, I will use my experience and knowledge to serve our customers and drive profitable growth while continuing to foster an employee-focused culture.”

