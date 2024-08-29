Circle Logistics Doubles Mexico Cross-Border Volume

Circle Logistics’ (Circle) cross-border freight service between the U.S. and Mexico has significantly grown year over year, resulting in the company’s anticipation of maintaining a strong focus on their presence in Mexico throughout 2024 and beyond. The leading player in the logistics and transportation industry is moving twice the U.S.-Mexico cross-border volume in 2024 compared to 2023, leading to expected 100% increases over the next 10 years.

The Circle team’s cross-border services, which include expedited and air shipments, are helping manufacturers move their goods closer to customers for faster shipping. Due to years of nearshoring successes, the Circle team anticipates continued growth, especially with quality goods being shipped from Mexico back to the U.S.

“Many large U.S.-based companies have moved their operations to Mexico, so it’s necessary to develop priority dedicated lanes, processes and trusted relationships for cross-border transportation of goods back and forth between the countries,” said Derek Holst, Senior Vice President, Circle Logistics. “Based on our experience over the last few years, we’ve witnessed nearshoring benefits that include decreased costs, emissions, risks and supply chain disruptions.”

Providing safe routes for cross-border drivers is also a huge priority for Circle, especially since cargo theft increased by more than 50% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. Part of Circle’s no-fail, human touch service includes a 24/7 operations team that assists shippers and carriers - even on holidays - to ensure shipper-carrier relationships remain positive and shipments arrive on time and intact. Circle also leverages tracking solutions to ensure loads are constantly monitored and drivers are safely transporting goods.

Learn more about Circle Logistics’ U.S.-Mexico cross-border solutions by visiting www.circledelivers.com.