Take Charge at the Carrier Logistics User Group Conference

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), veteran providers of freight management software for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) fleets, today announced details of its 2024 User Group Conference. The event will be held on October 24-25 at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown.

"In addition to a variety of transportation-focused meetings, keynote addresses and networking events,” said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI, “there will be opportunities for exhibitors and sponsors to show their latest offerings. We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers, industry leaders and partners to the 2024 User Group Conference."

The keynote address, Taking Charge: Amazon’s Logistics Infrastructure Build Out will be presented by Dennis Oates, currently a faculty member at the Quinlan School of Business, Loyola University. With over three decades of experience in the logistics and supply chain industry, Oates has held key positions at major companies like Amazon and FedEx. Currently, in addition to his work at Loyola, he lends his expertise to supply chain startups as a strategic advisor.

“Take Charge, the theme of the CLI User Group Conference will center on how trucking companies and their staff can effectively utilize available technology and resources to benefit their organizations,” continued Wiesen. “This timely and important program has already attracted a lot of buzz and with the registration numbers far ahead of previous years, we fully expect an at-capacity program.”

During the User Group Conference, CLI will feature thought leaders from within the company and across the industry to give educational presentations that will focus on achieving results, creating value and exceeding expectations. Topics to include:

• Terminal Route Optimization

• Achieving Customer Service Innovations with Technology and AI

• One Customer’s Journey: Going All in on Technology and Gearing for Growth

• Security, Security, Security

• Gaining Valuable Insight: A Shipper’s Perspective

The full conference agenda along with information about registering for the CLI User Group Conference is currently available online. In addition to the keynote by Amazon veteran, Oates, there will be general sessions led by Lizette Guajardo Elizondo, business intelligence and continuous improvement and James Ross, COO from DC Logistics; Lynn Olson, sr. director, supply chain/logistics, for maurices, and Ken Hoexter, managing director, Bank of America. The conference will also include one-on-one sessions with CLI and technology partners, a supplier showcase, and a networking reception.

Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier solution for meeting the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. FACTS includes online customer shipping tools, dispatch and driver management, a superior rate engine, cross dock management, and a full back-office suite that give transportation professionals the tools they need to operate cost-effectively while providing improved freight visibility to their customers.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc., Elmsford, N.Y., with over 50 years of experience, is the progressive provider of transportation management software that processes and manages all the complexities of an LTL freight operation. CLI has been consistently honored as a top technology provider for innovation and vision. CLI FACTS is the premier transportation software used by LTL, combined LTL and truckload, asset light and non-asset and package delivery carriers in the U.S. and Canada. www.carrierlogistics.com