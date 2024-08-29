FourKites Brings Innovation to the Yard with New YardWorks Suite of Solutions and Partnerships

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced a strategic partnership that brings AI-platform provider EAIGLE’s advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision platform to FourKites’ groundbreaking Dynamic YardⓇ and Appointment ManagerTM solutions. The integration of EAIGLE’s AI platform within FourKites’ pioneering yard management solution (YMS) and site schedule optimizer enables full automation in gate and yard operations and gives facilities managers powerful new capabilities to streamline operations, optimize labor, and reduce lost loads through continuous yard monitoring and data collection.

The overwhelming majority of today’s supply chains lack any technology enablement in the yard, which, according to McKinsey, is costing the industry as much as $95B in losses. FourKites’ Dynamic Yard and Appointment Manager, augmented by EAIGLE’s out-of-the-box AI and computer vision capabilities, empowers facilities managers to automate key processes that:

● Enable an autonomous gate and computer vision-executed yard audits

● Significantly reduce inbound and outbound processing time at the gate

● Drastically reduce yard move times with greater location accuracy

● Improve coordination between the loading dock and yard operations

● Optimize labor via better, faster, and more efficient data collection and processing

● Slash the number of misplaced loads via continual monitoring of trailer locations

Building on a long history of FourKites innovation in yard logistics, YardWorksTM is the industry’s first formal portfolio of emerging capabilities, strategies and initiatives to revolutionize facilities management through next-generation hardware and AI. Through YardWorks, offerings of solutions — including Dynamic Yard and Appointment Manager — and strategic partnerships, customers gain faster, more reliable access to new technology and use cases, as well as a consultative implementation process that drives rapid ROI.

Over the last five years, FourKites has created a new standard for managing yard logistics. Dynamic Yard, the industry’s leading YMS, and Appointment Manager, the fastest-growing site calendar management tool on the market, are combined to grow 12% year over year as customers expand their use within their supply chains, yielding significant results. In one example, FourKites’ customer Kimberly-Clark has experienced an 80% reduction in time spent managing site calendars and a 52% reduction in detention fees.

"At EAIGLE, we're passionate about bringing real automation into logistics operations through AI," explained EAIGLE CEO Amir Hoss. "Leveraging our AI computer vision expertise to power FourKites’ YardWorks solutions combines our strengths to tackle some of the most complex supply chain challenges. Together, we're driving tangible improvements that boost efficiency and cut business costs end-to-end."

“Facilities management is incredibly difficult,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Missed appointments, dock scheduling mix-ups, crowded yards with insufficient parking, dropped trailers — they all have cascading effects up and down the supply chain. Our new YardWorks strategy, and the integration of EAIGLE into our facilities solutions, take direct aim at solving complex supply chain challenges that extend beyond the facility. We can solve these issues if we act together to spur greater innovation and automation.”

FourKites also recently announced its role as a Collaborator in the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC), which was established to simplify the integration of systems across the fragmented ecosystem between shippers, carriers and intermediaries, and create a more efficient appointment scheduling process.