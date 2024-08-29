Averitt Named 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (July 24, 2024) — Averitt has been named the 2024 Workplace Giving Partner of the Year by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. This prestigious award, presented as part of the ALSAC/St. Jude Volunteer Awards Dinner, honors corporate partners, individual volunteers, and donors from across the country.

This is the fourth time Averitt has been recognized with this award, previously receiving this distinction in 1999, 2010, and 2020. The award highlights Averitt's over 30-year partnership with St. Jude and its continuous support through initiatives such as the Team Up Community Challenge, which matches associate community service hours with a financial contribution to Averitt’s charitable-giving organization, Averitt Cares for Kids.

Averitt has also donated tens of thousands of Hot Wheels ® toys and Play-Doh ® to the hospital over the past two years. Furthermore, the $1,500,001 donation from Averitt associates last year set a record as the largest employee-generated donation in the hospital's history to date.

“We are incredibly proud to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to develop cures for children's diseases,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt chairman and CEO. “This award is a testament to the generosity of our associates, and we look forward to continuing our support for many years to come.”

About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including five Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a No. 1 overall ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.

