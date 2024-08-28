AFS Logistics appoints Andy Dyer as new Chief Executive Officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (Aug. 28, 2024) – AFS Logistics announces Andy Dyer as its new CEO. Dyer has more than a quarter of a century of supply chain and transportation experience, including over 20 years at XPO Logistics where, as Senior Vice President of Managed Transportation, he was accountable for operations, sales, and all support functions for $2.36 billion in annualized freight under management. Before joining AFS in 2020, he served as President at New Age Logistics, where he led a year-over-year growth in excess of 20%.

“We have focused on building the AFS brand and our managed transportation services over the last few years, and the visibility and traction we’ve gained has been invaluable,” says Brian J. Barker, Founder and Chairman of AFS. “Andy has been an integral part of our ascent during his tenure here. I’m confident that his extensive experience in the industry will help us take AFS to the next level.”

In the four years prior to being appointed CEO, Dyer applied that experience as President of Transportation Management at AFS. His success in this role was integral to the company’s recent recognition by Logistics Management as a winner of the publication’s prestigious 2024 Quest for Quality Award. A gold standard for performance excellence, the award ranks third-party logistics providers (3PLs) based on carrier selection/negotiation, order fulfillment, transportation distribution, inventory management and logistics information systems.

“Data will only get you so far in this business. It takes dedicated, talented people to interpret that data,” says Dyer. “Our team is the reason our customers consider AFS a trusted transportation advisor. I’ve seen, firsthand, what this team can do, and I look forward to working with them to chart a path to even greater success and growth for AFS as we move forward.”

As a provider of differentiated logistics services to nearly 1,800 U.S. and Canadian companies, AFS drives measurable results for customers year after year through optimization of logistics operations. As a service to shippers, the company produces the TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a quarterly comprehensive view of both past market performance and the forecasted outlook for transportation rates across full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel shipping.

AFS sets high expectations of growth, both organically and through acquisition. In 2022, AFS became the largest freight audit and payment company in Canada through its acquisition of DTA Services, Ltd., Canada’s second-largest freight bill audit, cost allocation, and analytics firm.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.