Feds to add 9,200 EV chargers in $521 million project

The White House is providing $521 million to construct more than 9,200 charging ports for electric vehicles (EVs) across the U.S., boosting the alternative-fueling infrastructure in 29 states, eight Federally Recognized Tribe lands, and the District of Columbia.

The funds from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Grant Program come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the project is supported by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.

The new charging ports will back both community projects and also designated highways, interstates, and major roadways. That approach follows the Biden Administration’s goal of implementing a national network of EV chargers and zero-emission fueling infrastructure, the White House said.

“Most EV charging happens at homes, workplaces, or other destinations while vehicles are already parked, providing a safe, reliable, and vastly more convenient way for anyone to fuel,” Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, said in a release. “Today’s investments in public community charging fill crucial gaps and provide the foundation for a zero-emission future where everyone can choose to ride or drive electric for greater individual convenience and reduced fueling costs, as well as cleaner air and lower healthcare costs for all Americans.”

Of the total funding, $321 million is designated for 41 projects that expand all types of EV infrastructure in communities, including both Level 2 and DC fast chargers. The remaining $200 million goes towards building out fast charging projects along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.



