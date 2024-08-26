Graycor Delivers Phase 1 of IndiCap’s Virgin Industrial Park in the Heart of the Loop 303

GLENDALE, Ariz., August 26, 2024 –Leading general contractor Graycor Construction Company has announced the Phase 1 completion of Virgin Industrial Park. A project by industrial development specialist IndiCap and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, Virgin Industrial Park is slated for 1.5 million square feet and five Class A buildings located within metro Phoenix’s sought-after Loop 303 Corridor.

Offering immediate availability, Virgin Industrial Park Phase 1 totals more than 1 million square feet in three buildings: a 564,320-square-foot cross-dock Building A, 212,160-square-foot rear-load Building B, and 243,360-square-foot rear-load Building C, with divisibility options down to 75,000 square feet.

The project sits at 15748 W. Hatcher Rd. in Glendale, Arizona, immediately east of Loop 303 and north of Northern Parkway, at Olive Avenue and Reems Road.

“Virgin Industrial Park is a prime, highly divisible industrial product that meets the market’s need for both large and mid-size space, in one of the industry’s fastest growing industrial corridors,” said IndiCap Vice President of Regional Development Todd Ostransky. “The project’s exceptional location, flexibility and modernity creates a hard-to-beat opportunity that will quickly tee up tenants for long-term growth and success. We’re proud to add VIP to our Arizona industrial portfolio.”

Buildings feature 32’ to 36’ clear height, dock-high and grade-level doors, generous power, extensive car and trailer parking, up to 70’ speed bays, and fully secured concrete truck courts. Make-ready improvements include spec office space, LED lighting, warehouse HVAC and mechanical pit levelers.

Graycor Construction Company served as the general contractor for Virgin Industrial Park. Deutsch Architecture was the project architect. Anthony Lydon, Marc Hertzberg, Riley Gilbert and Kelly Royle with the Phoenix office of JLL are the project’s exclusive leasing brokers.

“Virgin Industrial Park lives up to IndiCap’s reputation for quality and attention to detail,” said Graycor General Manager Rusty Martin. “Its size and diversity will produce great energy at the project, backed by sophisticated industrial amenities that speak directly to the tenant demands of the day.”

According to JLL’s Q2 2024 Phoenix Industrial Market Dynamics report, metro Phoenix is currently fielding over 50 million square feet of active tenant requirements from a diverse range of industries including retail, e-commerce, distribution, logistics, and advanced manufacturing, showing sustained interest in the market and ongoing demand for industrial space.

For Virgin Industrial Park leasing information, contact Riley Gilbert at 602.282.6271 or riley.gilbert@jll.com.