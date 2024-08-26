J.D. Power survey: automakers pack too much tech into vehicles

Automakers are rushing to pack vehicles with the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), but according to market research firm J.D. Power, U.S. drivers may just be overwhelmed with glitzy features that don’t solve a problem, don’t work, are difficult to use, or are too limited in functionality.
The Troy, Michigan-based firm’s “J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study” found that car owners offer praise for some advanced features, but find others to be lackluster.
For example, new AI-based technologies like smart climate control have quickly won popularity with those owners who have used it. But recognition technologies such as facial recognition, fingerprint reader, and interior gesture controls fall out of favor as they unsuccessfully try to solve a problem that owners didn’t know they had. The study found that not only do owners say that interior gesture controls can be problematic (43.4 problems per 100 vehicles), but 21% of these owners also say this technology lacks functionality.
To help automakers solve the problem, J.D. Power says it has developed a return on investment (ROI) analysis as part of its TXI findings to cluster individual technologies into three categories: must have, nice to have, and not necessary. In turn, carmakers can use those ranking to see which technologies deserve the most attention, versus which can be dropped to ease the escalating costs of new vehicles.
“A strong advanced tech strategy is crucial for all vehicle manufacturers, and many innovative technologies are answering customer needs,” Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at J.D. Power, said in a release. “At the same time, this year’s study makes it clear that owners find some technologies of little use and/or are continually annoying.”
In additional examples, the TXI survey found that:
The 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 81,926 owners of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from July 2023 through May 2024 based on vehicles registered from April 2023 through February 2024.
