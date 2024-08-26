Carolina Handling supports hunger relief organizations with equipment giveaway

In celebration of Carolina Handling’s 58 years in business in 2024, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based intralogistics company has awarded 58 motorized pallet jacks to hunger relief organizations throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama.

Carolina Handling launched its 58 for 58 pallet jack giveaway on May 1 with a new fiscal year philanthropic focus called “Handling Hunger Together.” Equipment was awarded to qualifying organizations on a first-requested basis.

“There are numerous organizations throughout our territory that receive, store and distribute thousands of pounds of food each year to feed the hungry,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “The need for reliable equipment to move pallets of donated food at food banks and pantries is even greater than we realized. We’re honored to partner with so many of the nonprofits that are addressing food insecurity in their communities.”

The organizations receiving a motorized pallet jack combine to serve 11.2 million individuals each year throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. Together, they distribute an average of 290 million pounds of food annually.

“The safety of our volunteers will be greatly improved by the efficiency and multiple uses of this new asset,” said Allen G. Triebel, executive director of Gilmer Community Food Pantry in Ellijay, Georgia. “We will be able to maneuver large pallets inside our panel truck, and our petite pet pantry team leader will now be able to move pallets loaded with 500 lbs. of pet food safely and with ease."

Sarah Ann Bannister, director of resource development at AIM in Anderson, South Carolina, agrees.

“We’re a small nonprofit, so having the resources to purchase something like new equipment is very rare,” Bannister said. “We’re so excited for the motorized pallet jack. We’re able to unload trucks and get things moved around the pantry so much easier.”

According to Feeding America, more than 44 million people in the U.S. face hunger each year, including 1 in 5 children. About two billion pounds of food is rescued by food banks of the Feeding America network each year, with more than 49 million people turning to these charitable organizations in 2023 to help feed their families.

“Fighting food insecurity is a challenge, and since the pandemic that challenge has taken on a new look,” said Donal Dickens, regional branch coordinator at Second Harvest Food Bank in Williamston, South Carolina. “One constant throughout it all is the need for resources to put food in our communities. Any donation of time, food, money or equipment is extremely welcomed and goes a long way.”

The following organizations were awarded a Raymond motorized pallet jack in Carolina Handling's 58 for 58 giveaway:

ACTS, Aiken, SC

AIM, Anderson, SC

Anderson Emergency Kitchen, Anderson, SC

Another Chance of Atlanta, Inc., Atlanta, GA

Appalachian Ministries of The Carolinas, Pelzer, SC

Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta, Dunwoody, GA

Bags of Hope, Cornelius, NC

Blessings Working Together, Douglasville, GA

Bountiful Blessings Food Ministry, Jacksonville, NC

Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry, Gastonia, NC

Bremen Food & Clothing Bank, Inc., Breman, GA

Calvary Community Care, Navassa, NC

Church Community Services of Scotland County, Laurinburg, NC

City Bridges, Inc., Fairburn, GA

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Birmingham, AL

Community Ministry of North Augusta, North Augusta, SC

Decision Point Ministries, Atlanta, GA

Favor House, Atlanta, GA

Feeding & Helping Georgians, Atlanta, GA

Feeding GA Families Inc., Atlanta, GA

Food Bank of North Alabama, Huntsville, AL

Food2Life - Rescue Food Foundation, Decatur, GA

Gillsville Baptist Church GEM Missions Program, Gillsville, GA

Gilmer Community Food Pantry, Ellijay, GA

Gleaning House Food Pantry, Pickens, SC

Good News Buenas Nuevas International Ministries, Pine Level, NC

Ignite Resource Center, College Park, GA

Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC

Klonnie Lewis Food Pantry, Gordon, GA

Loaves & Fishes Greenville, SC

Love In Action International Ministries, Dothan, AL

Making A Way Housing, Inc., Atlanta, GA

Martha's Mission Cupboard, Morehead City, NC

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Macon, GA

Midwest Food Bank – Georgia, Peachtree City, GA

Miracle Hill Ministries, Greenville, SC

Ms. Linda's Legacy, Inc., Lithonia, GA

Nicole’s House of Hope, Atlanta, GA

Northeast Georgia Food Bank, Athens, GA

Open Door Food Bank, Jacksonville, NC

Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry, Inc., Rockingham, NC

Providence Ministries Inc., Dalton, GA

Rainbow Pantry, Royston, GA

Recovery Ventures, Rutherfordton, NC

Second Harvest Food Bank, Spartanburg, SC

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Williamston, SC

Shiloh McDonough Community Outreach, McDonough, GA

Ship Outreach and Community Center, Raleigh, NC

The Clay House Inc., Riverdale, GA

The LOT Project, Inc., Anderson, SC

The Salvation Army, Raleigh, NC

The Salvation Army of Greenville, Oconee and Pickens, Greenville, SC

The Storehouse Pickens County, Easley, SC

The Villages at Carver Family YMCA, Atlanta, GA

There's Hope for the Hungry, Cumming, GA

United Christian Ministries, Easley, SC

United Food Force Inc., McDonough, GA

Urban Recipe, Atlanta, GA

Vass Community Food Pantry, Vass, NC

Wade Walker Park Family YMCA, Stone Mountain, GA

West Alabama Food Bank, Tuscaloosa, AL

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast's leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida's Central time zone.