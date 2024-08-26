Arvato and Diebold Nixdorf extend their partnership

The supply chain and e-commerce service provider Arvato will continue to be responsible for global spare parts logistics for Diebold Nixdorf, the leading international provider of banking and retail technology solutions, over the next five years. Arvato’s services include the operation of the Global Distribution Center, the worldwide supply of Regional Distribution Centers, network management for trunk and PUDO deliveries, and the management of external depots for emergency deliveries.

“We are excited to renew our cooperation with Diebold Nixdorf, which is a testament to the strength and growth of our partnership. Our comprehensive and tailored solution has once again proven its value, and we are eager to collaborate for another five years,” says Peter Lößer, Executive Vice President at Arvato. “Efficient spare parts logistics is essential to fulfilling our service promise. To achieve this, the right technician with the right spare part must be on site at the right time for the right system,” emphasizes Carsten Sowa, Director Global Logistics at Diebold Nixdorf. “For us, Arvato is the partner that makes this possible in a high-quality, reliable and solution-oriented manner.”

Arvato’s logistics center in Dueren, Germany, serves as the central hub for Diebold Nixdorf’s spare parts supply. From this site, Regional Distribution Centers (RDCs), Diebold Nixdorf’s customers, and engineers worldwide receive parts with the highest availability and short lead times. The Dueren facility handles approximately 300,000 deliveries per year, shipping more than 4.6 million units via a dedicated 12,000-square-meter multi-user center. Returns management is also centralized in Dueren and ensures the precise identification and classification of returned parts. Approximately 120,000 returns from all regions are processed each year, and damaged parts are sent for repair if necessary.

Peter Lößer states: “This opportunity to further consolidate our nearly 20 years of collaboration is proof of our shared commitment to excellence. We look forward to building on our past successes and growing together as we continue to drive mutual progress and achieve new milestones.”