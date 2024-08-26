Introducing the Kargo Lift: Bringing AI to Forklifts to Enhance Automation and Visibility

Kargo, a leader in industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the Kargo Lift, a new addition to the Kargo product portfolio. Purpose-built for forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGV), the Kargo Lift extends the AI capabilities of the Kargo Towers, automating critical processes and enhancing visibility for warehouses, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

As companies face growing customer demands and economic pressures, warehouse operations are embracing AI–with 50% expected to leverage AI-enabled vision systems by 2027, according to Gartner, Inc. The Kargo Lift was designed to address these challenges by using computer vision, a type of AI, to unlock unique benefits:

- Automated Shipping & Receiving: As freight is loaded or unloaded, the Kargo Lift automatically performs quality inspections, reads labels with 99.9% accuracy, updates inventory systems and verifies shipment accuracy. By automating these key processes, the Kargo Lift significantly reduces the need for manual labor, minimizes errors, and enhances overall operational efficiency.

- Enhanced Visibility & Documentation: Equipped with an 80-megapixel multi-camera system, the Kargo Lift captures a clear view of the front of pallets, as well as video of loading and unloading activities. This enables the Kargo Lift to provide comprehensive visual documentation, including when pallets are picked up and dropped off, eliminating the need for manual picture-taking. All data and visuals captured by the Kargo Lift are accessible on the Kargo Platform where users can easily investigate claims, communicate with team members, and share visual proof with relevant stakeholders.

- Ensured Operational Accuracy & Safety: With real-time alerts from the Kargo Lift, forklift operators are empowered to address issues immediately, preventing costly mistakes such as mis-shipments or the acceptance of damaged goods. The Kargo Lift also enhances safety by detecting and alerting operators to potential hazards, while video footage supports ongoing training and compliance efforts.

The Kargo Lift can be mounted on the crossbar of any forklift or AGV in less than two hours, seamlessly integrating into warehouse operations without requiring changes to existing processes or driving styles.

“Our goal at Kargo has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in industrial automation,” said Sam Lurye, Founder and CEO of Kargo. “Like with all Kargo products, we have meticulously designed the Kargo Lift to be easy to install, drive immediate value, and seamlessly handle all the complexity of any industrial environment.”

The Kargo Lift is available now.