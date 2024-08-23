PFlow Industries to Showcase at NAEC 2024 with a Focus on VRC Applications

Milwaukee, WI — PFlow Industries, the pioneer in vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) technology, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC) Expo. The event will take place from September 23-26, 2024, at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey. Attendees can visit PFlow at booth #1535, where the company will present its innovative VRC solutions and provide insights into the benefits of these versatile material lifts.

The PFlow Industries booth will be staffed by a team of PFlow’s VRC experts, including Dan Hext, Khrystyna Cusimano, and Fred Volkman, who are eager to share the company's latest advancements and answer attendee questions. Khrystyna Cusimano, will also be leading an educational session titled "Buildings, Jets, and Whales, Oh My!" on Wednesday, September 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. This session will provide attendees with an in-depth look at VRC applications and their benefits across different industries. Additionally, it is eligible for continuing education credit for certified elevator technicians.

VRCs are essential for the safe and efficient transport of materials between floor levels regardless of the material size, shape, or weight. PFlow's mechanical VRCs are engineered to manage heavy loads, making them perfect for high-speed, high-cycle, and automated systems. They are renowned for their smooth operation, ensuring the safe transport of delicate or fragile items. With customizable options including cantilever, straddle, and 4-post designs, they provide virtually unlimited lifting capacity and configuration possibilities to meet specific application needs. Hydraulic VRCs, another key offering from PFlow, provide cost-effective solutions for two-level lifting. Engineered for stable and controlled carriage movement, these VRCs are perfect for applications requiring limited lifting cycles per hour. Hydraulic VRCs are available in straddle and cantilever configurations and feature enhanced safety mechanisms such as velocity fuses and check valves to prevent uncontrolled carriage descent.

PFlow's commitment to innovation is demonstrated by its extensive in-house engineering and technical support teams and a dedicated R&D program focused on safety. The company offers optional safety features, including the DeckLock Safety System, maintenance pins, explosion-proof components, and a variety of safety gates tailored to meet specific customer needs.

Attendees at NAEC 2024 will have the opportunity to discuss the wide range of PFlow's VRC solutions, which are custom-designed and manufactured to meet the unique requirements of diverse industries, including warehousing and distribution centers, food processing, wineries and distilleries, storage, energy, aeronautics, defense, data centers, and more. For more information about PFlow Industries and their VRC solutions, please visit www.pflow.com or the PFlow Industries blog.

About PFlow Industries

As the vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) industry founder in 1977 and key author of state and federal codes, PFlow has literally written the book on VRC design and safety. Backed by the strength of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer network, the largest in-house engineering and technical support staff, and dedicated in-region sales team, PFlow is the industry’s trusted VRC partner. Proudly claiming 20,000 units in operation, PFlow has the experience to ensure your project’s success. PFlow also designs and manufactures Cartveyor® shopping cart conveyors, designed for high-volume cart transport in multi-level retail environments. For more information visit www.pflow.com and www.cartveyor.com.